18-Year-Old Gets 48 Years in Prison

By Linda Cicoira —Referred to as “a remorseless killer” by the prosecutor and certified as an adult by the court although he was 17 years old when he committed murder, robbery and related gun offenses over a $20 drug deal gone wrong, 18-year-old Zachary Isaiah Townsend was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to nearly five decades in prison

Judge W. Revell Lewis gave Townsend, formerly of Greta Road in Atlantic, 40 years with 10 suspended for second-degree murder of Nathanial (Nate) Adam Ayres, 19, Deer Drive in Nelsonia, 20 years with 10 suspended for robbery, three years for one count of using a firearm in a felony and five years for the second firearm charge.

The jury that convicted Townsend was not tasked with recommending sentences for him because of his age.

Townsend did not make a statement when he was asked by Lewis if he had anything to say about the crimes. He never gave a statement to police either.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said Townsend has shown no remorse. “Cold-blooded acts from a remorseless killer and I ask the judge to sentence accordingly.”

Morgan had three reasons for asking for the stiff sentence – Townsend’s previous record of shoplifting and burglary, “The impact this horrible act had on his (Ayres’) family and friends,” and that the crimes were “for nothing more than $20.”

Defense lawyer Paul Watson had his three reasons for asking for a leaner term. He suggested about 20 years for the crimes because Townsend was a juvenile; he was intoxicated on pills, marijuana and alcohol; and he had a difficult upbringing filled with physical and substance abuse.

Testimony showed Ayres was shot, in front of two other youths, six times at close range with a revolver that was never recovered. One bullet entered the Ayres’ right temple and went through his scalp and face, lodging in his sinus, a medical examiner told the court. Another hit behind the right ear passing to the carotid artery and voice box. Ayres was also struck with gunfire in the back of the head and neck. Another bullet entered the front of his left shoulder and down into the ribs and back. A blunt force laceration, found on the side of the victim’s head, was not consistent with a fall. Townsend died of gun shot wounds to the head, neck and torso.

Lewis said after Townsend was caught committing the previous crimes, treatment was recommended. “Unfortunately his father was not involved in his life. His mother opposed treatment. That is incredible that a mother would oppose treatment calculated to help her son … when negative things happened that aren’t properly dealt with unhealthy ideas” develop. “In this case, Townsend had absolutely no respect for human life.”

His grandmother wrote to the court about the defendant, “You did not just take his life. You took mine (and) the innocence of those who witnessed.”