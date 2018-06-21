$2,700 Freedom Of Information Cost Clouds Government Transparency

By

By Linda Cicoira —Transparency evidently costs money.

Local environmentalist Ken Dufty said Wednesday he wants to know more about how local aquifers are handling water usage on the Eastern Shore. But the high cost of looking at public information has caused him and other members of the informal group, Citizens for Open Government, to struggle to find the total picture.

The local health department estimated it would charge more than $2,700 for the particulars.

Dufty contends that hydrologist Brit McMillan’s recent assessment of conditions for the groundwater commission did not take in all the information compiled by the health department and the state Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

“We’re going to pop the hood,” Dufty said. “And check everything that should have been checked.”

“Based on the available groundwater level trends, current groundwater use from the Columbia and Yorktown-Eastover aquifers is sustainable,” McMillan reported to local officials recently. He said it’s “important to routinely re-evaluate water level trends to verify aquifer conditions have not changed. Because the distance from the withdrawal is important, additional observation well clusters may be necessary if there are new large withdrawals in previously unmonitored areas.”

“Observation wells very close to withdrawal and drawdown from pumping will be greater,” McMillan said. He noted “withdrawal amounts vary seasonally” with summer highs and winter lows, giving time for recovery. “Overall water level trends appear stable (with) no long-term declines.”

But Dufty said those comments don’t agree with what local folks are telling him. “Dozens of people have said, ‘Our wells went dry and we had to have new wells,’” said Dufty. “It doesn’t meld with” McMillan’s findings.

“Note the files that I want to review are paid for, owned by, and supposedly maintained in an orderly manner by the state agencies,” Dufty said. “Obviously a charge of this magnitude makes it impossible for this citizen to access the information that should be readily available to the public for a minimal charge … I believe the Library of Virginia mandates that public records should be kept in a manner that makes them easily accessible to the public, which owns them.”

“There are other data points and inputs that should be considered before releasing statements or drawing conclusions on the health of our potable water in our lower aquifers other than levels in apparently arbitrarily chosen monitoring wells, and they include well-drilling trends as well as chloride concentrations that may be also experiencing an upward trend due to over-pumping and sea level rise,” Dufty continued.

“Our goal is not to create a panic that we are running out of water,” he said. The group wants to continue to urge agricultural users to pump from the upper Columbia aquifer, which replenishes at a much higher rate than the lower aquifer.

“That’s our goal and it has been right from the start,” he said. “Our goal is to see if everything is OK.” So, Dufty made a Freedom of Information Act, also known as FOIA, request for the health department to allow him to review files.

“Particularly what I am looking for is trends in the drill logs, GW2s, (a form for water well completion) regarding the number of wells that have had to be deepened because of diminished yields or quality, especially over the last 10 years, or at least over the last five years,” he wrote to Jon Richardson of Eastern Shore Health District’s environmental division.

Dufty learned he wasn’t going to be allowed to just peruse the documents. “Since we are unsure how many days it will take for you to review our files, we can only provide you with an estimate of cost,” Richardson wrote back. “It will be necessary to provide an employee to ensure records are maintained in proper filing order and to ensure that within each file, paperwork is kept in its appropriate place. We anticipate the daily cost for an eight-hour day to be $135.20 which is calculated by taking the hourly cost of that individual (at) $16.90 and multiplying by eight hours. Our fee for copies is four cents a page. I would estimate that you may be able to review 100-200 files per day. If you are able to review all files within 20 days, the total cost for your request would be $2,704 with an additional cost” for copies.

Dufty said his request would “in no way or form require a dedicated staff person to assist me other than pointing me to your files that contain the information for which I am seeking.”

A quick review showed between “2,500 and 3,000 files related to wells drilled on the Eastern Shore during this time period,” Richardson told him. He said as a custodian of these records, “it will be necessary for me to assign a district staff person to help you with your review, which would include locating and pulling files for your review, tracking which files have been reviewed and returning them to the proper place, assuring file information is kept in the correct order within the files and copying any documents which you may request.”

Richardson stressed the law allows a charge to recover “reasonable costs incurred in responding to your request.”

In a follow-up phone call with the Post, Richardson said the usual step of dedicating a staff person was due to the unusual request “We’ve not received a FOIA request of that magnitude” in the six years Richardson has been with environmental health. The requested records are filed by tax map number and are not separated by type of permit. This is so the full history of a property is kept together. If records are misplaced, “they can be very difficult to find.”

Richardson said efforts are underway to make more information available electronically, but he doesn’t expect that to yield results until April 2019. He referred Dufty to the DEQ which has required electronic submission of records for a couple of years.

Dufty was able to get some data from DEQ. But he says both agencies should have more at their fingertips. DEQ prepared and sent out a spreadsheet.

The group wants to know water temperature, recovery, height of groundwater, and capacity. “Every GW2 is a data input that had to be considered before you can say all is right with our aquifer,” Dufty said. “We are still climbing through reams of data. And have asked for more information. There are a heck of a lot of new wells being drilled on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. The bottom line is not so much what we found, it is that they are not considering everything. That is the whole crux of this issue.”

Wells on the Shore can get complicated.

“In the Coastal Plain and Eastern Shore, it is common in the construction of a well to include a drop pipe with a cap at the bottom of the well screen,” Matthew Link of DEQ informed Dufty. “This ensures that any mud and/or sediment that comes into the well from the formation into the well screen, due to the initial pumping of the well, will settle at the bottom and not clog the screen and make it unusable. This makes it extremely difficult or impossible to rework or deepen wells in coastal plain sediments because the mud rotary drill bit cannot penetrate the cap at the bottom of the well and pulling the well casing up isn’t an option since it is locked into place with 30 plus feet of grout as well as the fact the borehole may collapse if the casing is somehow pulled up. For these reasons, it is not typically practicable to rework/deepen a well in the geologic setting of the Eastern Shore versus just drilling a new one and it explains why there were no affirmative responses to that field.”

Dufty said he will ask Virginia’s Freedom of Information Law Advisory Council for help with his quest of seeing the GWs. “Do we really have to turn to a ‘Go Fund Me’ page to look at records we already paid for?” he questioned.

“The other point was it was obvious there is a problem with the record keeping,” Dufty said. “Every agency has to name a records officer. The job of that records officer is to maintain orderly and concise files in case a guy like me wants to come in and see them.”