The State of Our Waters Depends on the Question

By Linda Cicoira — State and federal monies are available for local and regional projects. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is not adequately staffed to handle the problems ahead. Sea level rise is in the Eastern Shore’s future. Air emission regulations are uncertain or don’t exist. Conservation efforts for groundwater withdrawals are in the works.

Those were among the issues discussed during last week’s 5th Annual State of Our Waters meeting hosted by Shorekeeper Jay Ford at the community college.

State Sen. Lynwood Lewis announced $1 million was approved in the state budget for the Eastern Shore Public Library building project. About $6 million was in the package for oyster replenishment.

Rep. Scott Taylor told of $73 million in federal funds for Chesapeake Bay Cleanup efforts. He officially came out against offshore drilling. “I think we’re going to be fine” about the drilling, Taylor said. “They’re going to go through a process that is going to take a little time. Wherever you fall politically, there is sea level rise. We’ve got to do something about it.”

“I like a light touch in regulation,” Taylor said, which did not seem to go over well with the crowd of environmentalists who attended the session. “We will probably disagree on how much we regulate. I do think there should be some to protect our bay and our environment.”

Taylor was asked about mass chicken houses not being addressed in the Farm Bill. “You are representing us,” an unidentified woman said. “These are no longer farms they are industrial-size farms.”

“I’m not going to know everything about everything,” Taylor answered. “It’s not going to happen. I’m happy to run it down … I like a soft touch in regulation,” he said.

Kitty Croke, an Onancock resident, stated, “It appears there is a weakening of EPA … a reduction of accountability. Am I wrong in having understood that?” she asked Taylor.

“I don’t see that,” he said. “I’m not aware of any example that would make me agree with you.” But after hearing of some issues, he promised to look into “accountability.”

“Bay Cleanup is one of the top priorities for Ralph,” said State Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew Strickler when speaking of Shore native, Gov. Ralph Northam. “He basically told me to go forth and do good things.”

Strickler reported “very good progress” in pollution reduction goals, according to a report card from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. “Great news, we made a lot of progress there.” He admitted it will start getting more challenging in the third phase. “We do all we can to exceed our commitments.”

Virginia Institute of Marine Science Associate Dean of Research and Advisory Services Mark Luckenbach reported an improvement in quality standards for 40 percent of the Chesapeake Bay. “Bayside grasses are just over 90,000 acres, that’s halfway to the target for Maryland and Virginia … there’s a lot more to do. Oyster populations are rebounding on the bay and seaside. Not so much to do with water quality than better management.”

Luckenbach said the challenges are improving water quality in rising temperatures. As for sea level rise, “We can’t ignore it any longer. You see this change nearly daily.” Luckenbach said plans can be made for coping. “Bad news is it’s going to cost a lot of money. There’s little doubt that Virginia is going to do all it can, as long as possible. They cannot protect our entire coastline from rising water,” he added. “Lower income families are more at risk than others.” He mentioned Saxis and Clam where “you can’t get to grocery store … we need to find a way to ease of burdens of places we can’t protect.”

Under the (former Governor, now Senator) Kaine administration, Strickler said, “There was a climate commission. Unfortunately, a lot of things were left to gather dust on the shelf. We are trying to go back and take a look, update the science. It’s been 10 years. We’re very committed to addressing this issue.”

Luckenbach said, “VIMS is trying to understand the impacts of chicken and chicken manure … in the past, we tackled a number of those challenges by applying biological indicators …”

Strickler said stormwater issues are also on the list of regulations that need to be evaluated. Later he discussed monitoring air emissions from chicken houses on the Shore. “Don’t have regulatory structure in place. Work with DEQ to figure out if we have regulatory reach, if not we will have to work with the General Assembly.”

Someone from the audience asked if DEQ could make up for what EPA is missing and are they adequately staffed?

“We think there’s a lot DEQ can do,” said Strickler. “Don’t think they are adequately staffed … need to see where the EPA has decided to back away and fill those voids. We’re trying to understand where we need to step up.”

Regarding groundwater withdrawal, Strickler said, “New poultry houses … most certainly present a threat. Importance of clean drinking water on the Shore (is) fragile. We need to protect the quantity. Figure out how much they are drawing down. Got commitments from all of them now.” Regarding more conservation protections, he said, “We’re not as far along as some of you would like, but it’s something we’re working on.”