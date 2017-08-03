92nd Annual Pony Auction Shatters Record

By

Story and Photo by Krystle Bono — Every year, the Chincoteague ponies make their aquatic trek from Assateague Island to Chincoteague for the annual auction, which takes place Thursday mornings during Pony Penning week. Held at the carnival grounds, the proceeds benefit the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, who manage and oversee the well-being of the beloved, historic herd.

The auction serves as population control, and draws thousands from across the country since its inception in 1925. Made famous by Marguerite Henry’s “Misty of Chincoteague,” the event gives the four-legged island natives an opportunity to spread their roots, while keeping the wild herd’s numbers from becoming too large.

This year, the 92nd bidding race tallied a record-breaking $209,900 in sales, shattering the previous record of $179,700 that was set roughly 10-11 years ago, according to Chincoteague vice mayor and fire company member Denise Bowden.

The first of the 62 foals to be presented for auction was a 3-month-old palomino colt with striking white stockings and a star, which sold for $4,200.

A 4-month-old buckskin and white pinto colt was the first buyback pony, who went to the Chincoteague Legacy Group, with a winning bid of $8,400.

This year, the auction consisted of 10 buyback ponies; two colts and eight fillies, chosen by the fire company to replenish the herd. The ten made the swim back with the rest of the herd to Assateague, where they will remain. Winning bidders do, however, get naming rights.

Also among the ponies were what the announcer referred to as “fall pick-ups”; those foals that are only weeks old, and are not old enough to be weaned from their mothers. They will also return to Assateague with the herd until the set fall pick-up date of Oct. 14.

A little 1-month-old palomino and white filly would mark the first fall-pick up to be presented to the crowd.

The second buyback of the day, a six-week-old filly, benefitted the Kiwanis Club and sold for $7,100.

A buyback palomino filly sold to the Chincoteague Legacy Group, marking the highest sale of the day at $15,000.

The Feather Fund aided Alyssa Jastram of Ridgley, Md., and Kensington Nelson of Monterey, Ca., in fullfilling their dreams of owning their own Chincoteague ponies.

Jastram was the highest bidder on a chestnut and white pinto filly out of CJ Sammin’, who she has named Alyssa’s Blissful Dream, known as Dreamer in the barn.

Nelson won a bay and white pinto colt out of Cody Two Socks, who she’s named Copper’s High Tide, or Bongo, for short.

One of the most memorable, “awe” moments of the day was when five-year-old Austyn Mae Manning won a 3-month-old liver chestnut filly by Riptide and Lyra’s Vega. Cheers – and tears – erupted throughout the crowd when it was announced that Manning was the winning bidder. She made her way to the booth to settle up, escorted by her father, clutching a Mason jar filled with money she had been saving over the last year in order to buy her very own Chincoteague Pony.

Manning’s father, Adrian, explained that his daughter saved a combination of mostly pennies, giving her a total of $50 to put towards a pony.

She named her, Sandy, formally known as Fleck of Island Sand. Sandy will not have to travel far, as the family resides in Zuni, Va., and also own another Chincoteague pony named Salty.

Sometimes, people come to watch the auction without the intention of purchasing a pony; however, there are instances when a special one comes along that causes an unplanned buy, which is the case for Alyvia Davis’ family from New Hampshire.

Davis, who states they own two horses and a pony, were vacationing on the Island for the week, and could not resist the opportunity to get a Chincoteague pony. Davis rides horses in local 4-H shows, and is now the proud owner of a chestnut and white filly.

Another family from Indiana bought their first auction pony, a 3.5-month-old chestnut and white pinto filly, to add to their barn.

Each buyer got a bag full of horse-related items and coupons for their new pony, and foals were able to be hauled home beginning July 28, in approved trailers.

Just before 11:30 a.m, the last pony of the morning, a 3-month old filly, also a buyback, sold for $9,000.

The lowest price recorded was $1,100, with the average of $3,400 a foal – an increase of $741 – to last year’s average of $2,659 over 57 ponies sold.

The Chincoteague Legacy Group holds the highest bid record at $25,000, which was recorded last year on their buyback pony.