A Decade Of Punishment For Killing a Boy

By Linda Cicoira — Nicholas Martinez White told authorities he planned to get a haircut with his “homeboy” on his 23rd birthday in October 2015. Instead, he wound up killing a 13-year-old middle school boy, the brother of his teenage girlfriend, in a shotgun standoff at the house where they all lived near Keller.

Thursday, in Accomack Circuit Court, he was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and use of a sawed-off shotgun in the death of Breonya Collins, a seventh-grader at Nandua Middle School. All but 10 years was suspended.

Judge W. Revell Lewis gave him 10 years for the manslaughter with three suspended and 20 years for the firearm offense with 17 years suspended. He was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to the Virginia Victim’s Fund. Upon release, he will be on indefinite supervised probation and good behavior for the rest of his life.

“Mr. White you killed another person,” Lewis said. “You went and got the shotgun. It was loaded. … That’s about as serious as it can get … it’s a killing … you need to be punished for taking the life of another human being and also our society needs to know we’re not going to tolerate this kind of behavior.”

“It was a terrible accident,” White had earlier told the judge. “And I’m sorry. I wish I could take this day back. Most of all I’d like to apologize to Rosetta, the mother … I’m sorry. I know they can’t forgive. Nobody’s … going to forgive that. … It was just senseless. It should never

… It was just senseless. It should never have gone that far. I see that. I have to live with that. I know they have to live with that also. … I should have just left.”

Breonya was blasted in the right side of the head, with a wound that traveled from front to back, and died on the way to the hospital, which was then in Nassawadox. It happened on a Friday morning when the boy should have been in school. His sister had been expelled from school, testimony disclosed. The reason was not given.

The day started with White and the girl arguing about his getting text messages from another female, testimony at the trial disclosed. “I have a lock screen on my phone” and she wanted to see the messages, White told Lt. Anthony Bright on the day of the death in a videotaped interview. “She started punching me and digging her nails in my skin.”

Her brother tired of the bickering and came into the room. White said he felt something cold touch his side and realized it was a shotgun. “I pushed it out of the way. He (the boy) turned around and he was going back in there” to his mother’s bedroom where he got the shotgun. “He brought it back out again. And then he … had it pointed at me. I had gone in the bedroom and I had a little gun. So I said, ‘man go ahead.’”

“It was already loaded,” White said of his gun. “I always keep it loaded. In case anything happens. I don’t use it for no reason. I just had it in my hand. I was talking back and forth. I had it in the hallway. … The gun just went off.”

White had been living at the Keller Pond Road house for about four months. He said he had been seeing the girl for about eight months and her mother let him move him because he had nowhere else to go. His parents are both deceased and his sister had her own family.

White told the investigator the girl scratched him, charged at him and stabbed him that day. At one point the argument involving money he had given to the girl for rent to give to her mother.