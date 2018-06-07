Accomack Commission Selects Reese

By

By Stefanie Jackson — Gary Reese, a former teacher and coach who retired in September, is the new District 4 representative on the Accomack County School Board. His term is effective beginning July 1.

The Parksley resident was selected on June 5 to replace Margaret Miles, who recently vacated the seat. The seat will expire Dec. 31, 2019.

It was the second attempt by Accomack’s school board selection commission to find a candidate whom they deemed suitable for the position.

Connie Burford, who said she was “an advocate for Accomack County school employees and students” with “an extensive background in special education,” originally was the only candidate for the District 4 seat. She appeared before the commission at the May 8 public hearing. Jenean Hall, a retired school psychologist, was one of Burford’s supporters.

On May 15, the commission voted unanimously against Burford, 0-6.

The vacancy for the District 4 school board seat was re-advertised and another public hearing was held May 29. This time, there were two candidates: Reese, and Arthur “Worth” Saunders. Saunders is a physical therapist whose wife is an English Language Learner (ELL) teacher at Accawmacke Elementary and whose two children attend Accomack schools. He asserted that his experience as a private sector employee would be an asset to the school board.

Jane Duer, Paul Roache, and school board member Paul Bull spoke in support of Saunders.

Reese had 36 years of experience as a teacher, coach, and athletic director before retiring from Accomack schools in 2017. He is also a parent.

Tom Wilson, Nandua teacher Carla Savage-Wells, former Nandua principal Dennis Custis, current Nandua principal George Parker, and Chincoteague principal Harold Holmes spoke in support of Reese.

Saunders did not attend the school board selection commission’s June 5 meeting when it rendered its decision. Aside from the commission, the only people in attendance were Reese, school board clerk Gretta Smith, and a reporter.

The commission went into closed session for approximately 20 minutes to discuss the candidates’ qualifications before re-opening the session and taking a vote, which resulted in a 4-4 tie between Saunders and Reese.

Chairwoman Jodi Greene cast her vote for Reese to break the tie.

The commission congratulated Reese, who was sworn in immediately following the meeting.

Before leaving for the clerk’s office to be sworn in, Reese was approached by District 1 commissioner Scott Chesson, who said he voted for Saunders to promote diversity on the school board and meant nothing personal against Reese.