Accomack Deputies Investigate Death

By

By Linda Cicoira — Deputies are investigating Wednesday’s death of a 34-year-old Onancock man, according to Accomack Sheriff Todd Godwin.

The body of Kenneth W. Simpkins Jr. was found on the back deck of a residence on Bradford Neck Road in Quinby when deputies responded to a report made at about 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21.

An autopsy was performed Thursday at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Norfolk. Godwin said there were no signs of trauma or gunshot wounds. The cause of death is pending, he added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Godwin’s office at 787-1131 or 824-5666. Tips may also be submitted through the sheriff ’s website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org