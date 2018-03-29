ANEC Records Seized For Former Hallwood Town Clerk

By

By Linda Cicoira — Transactions and billing statements from the home electric service of former Hallwood Town Clerk Angela Taylor, 45, and her husband, Gregory Taylor, 49, were seized earlier this month from Accomack Northampton Electric Cooperative as part of an embezzlement investigation, according to court documents.

Also taken were service records for the town and Gregory Taylor’s business.

“The records are needed to further the investigation into the embezzlement of funds from the Town of Hallwood,” Special Agent Austin Pittman wrote in a warrant in February. Initially, that paper stated, “No documents seized.”

However, it was later amended to show “transaction histories in electronic format and billing statements in paper format were seized under authority of the warrant on March 7, 2018.”

“The records of Angela Taylor are requested because it is common practice for a person embezzling money in this manner to pay their personal bills,” the warrant stated. “It is common for accounts to be listed in one or both of the spouses’ names.” The records were from Jan. 1, 2014, to Oct. 31, 2017. Hallwood Mayor Jackie Poulson contacted the state police regarding “a possible embezzlement by the town clerk,” according to the records. Last fall, he told officers, “The town’s finances have been in a steady decline and in an effort to discover the reason … the town council voted to have an audit conducted. Taylor was instructed to get the necessary paperwork together and provide it to the auditor.”

“According to Poulson, Taylor gave the auditor some paperwork but described it as ‘meaningless,’” the papers stated. When she delayed giving information to the auditor, Taylor was given a deadline of Oct. 11, 2017. On Oct. 9 or 10, 2017, Poulson learned of a fire in Taylor’s car. The fire occurred Oct. 7 and destroyed the vehicle and all the town records. The mayor “contacted the state police to investigate the fire, but the car had already been disposed of.” He “then contacted the town’s bank, BB&T, and obtained bank records that show numerous unauthorized checks being written to, signed by and endorsed by Taylor.

Poulson stated that Taylor should not have received these checks. A town council meeting was held and Taylor’s signature authority was revoked.”

“After the discovery of the unauthorized checks, the electric company billing statements were compared to the bank records and it was discovered that payments made to ANEC were not being credited to the town’s accounts,” the papers stated. “The unmatched payments begin in 2014 and extend through 2017. The preliminary research shows $4,566.80 in unmatched payments.”

Criminal warrants have not been issued against Taylor. Poulson recently said she has also not paid her taxes, and the council expects to take action to collect those funds at its next session in April.

Taylor has said she will not comment on the issue while there is an ongoing investigation.