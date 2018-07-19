Annual Pony Penning Starts Saturday

By

By Connie Morrison — As the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company’s Saltwater Cowboys round up the Chincoteague ponies this weekend in preparation for Wednesday’s 93rd pony swim, more than 30,000 people are expected to flock to the island to witness the annual event.

The ritual has deep roots. “I really don’t have all the words to explain it. It’s something that’s in our blood, this whole pony thing,” said fire company spokesperson Denise Bowden. “There is just nothing to compare it to for us.”

The southern herd round-up is Saturday, July 21 around 4 p.m. Ponies will be herded into the southern corral. The public may view the arrival of the ponies to the corral.

The northern herd roundup is Sunday around 7 a.m. The public is not permitted to be present for this roundup.

At daybreak Monday morning, the Saltwater Cowboys will escort the northern herd along the beach to be joined with the southern herd. The ponies will undergo veterinarian checks while in the southern corral. The public can visit the corral and take photos July 21-24.

The swim is scheduled for Wednesday between 8 and 10 a.m. at slack tide, a point at which there is no current. After the swim, the Saltwater Cowboys guide the ponies through town to the carnival grounds.

The auction commences Thursday at 8 a.m. sharp. Registration is not required for bidding.

For more information about the shuttle, see Pages 14 and 15 of the Hitching Post at www.easternshorepost.com or the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce website at https://www.chincoteaguechamber.com/pony-penning/