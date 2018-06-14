Another Top-Level Resignation in Cape Charles

By Stefanie Jackson — Cape Charles interim Town Manager Bob Panek has resigned from his position, which he held for the last two months. He was filling in for the former town manager, Brent Manuel, who resigned effective April 6, until the town council could find a permanent replacement.

Panek was the assistant town manager before assuming Manuel’s role. Though Panek will no longer act as town manager, he will remain on staff as a project manager.

According to the Cape Charles website, the town planner, Larry DiRe, has been named as the new interim town manager.

As of the May 17 town council meeting, the candidates for the town manager position were narrowed down to five finalists, and the council was prepared to conduct the last rounds of interviews.

A reporter’s calls to the town clerk were not returned. An interview with Panek has been scheduled and a follow-up story will appear in next week’s edition of the Eastern Shore Post.