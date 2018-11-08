Antares Set For Nov. 15 Launch From Mid-Atlantic Spaceport

By

By Linda Cicoira — Simulated stardust, 3-D printing, and virtual reality will be in the tons of cargo headed for the International Space Station (ISS) when Northrup Grumman’s Antares rocket is launched from The Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at Wallops Island as early as 4:49 a.m., Nov.15.

Named the S.S. John Young for the late astronaut, who was the ninth earthling to walk on the moon, the rocket may be visible to residents across the East Coast as it blasts into the sky.

The NASA Visitor Center will open at 1 a.m. to give the public a viewing opportunity. Robert Reed Park on Chincoteague Island and Beach Road between Chincoteague and Assateague islands will also be open. The refuge will not be accessible. Visitors are reminded that alcohol, pets, and firearms are not allowed on NASA Visitor Center grounds.

If you can’t go to those places, visit the Wallops Mission Status Center online at https://sites.wff.nasa.gov/wmsc/#/home Live coverage is scheduled to begin Nov. 14 at 10:30 p.m. on the Wallops video and audio Ustream sites. The center can be reached using a smartphone, computer, or tablet via Safari, Firefox, and Chrome. It is not compatible with Explorer.

Launch updates will be available on the Wallops Flight Facility’s Facebook and Twitter sites. Coverage on NASA TV will begin at 4:15 a.m. For NASA TV streaming video, downlink and scheduling information, visit: http://www.nasa.gov/nasatv

Other websites of interest include:

http://www.nasa.gov/station

http://www.nasa.gov/centers/wallops/visitorcenter

http://www.nasa.gov/northropgrumman