Attempted Capital Murder Charge Certified to Grand Jury

By

By Linda Cicoira — A teenager was identified Monday in Accomack General District Court by a police informant as the assailant who shot him and his girlfriend as they were leaving a Painter area home last Halloween night.

Roquan Lee’teq (Cake) Rogers, 19, of Benjamin Banneker Street in Exmore, was initially charged with attempted murder for hire. Retired Judge Robert Phillips was impressed enough with the victim’s testimony that he amended the charge to attempted capital murder and certified the count to the grand jury.

“He said he saw him shoot,” Phillips said. “That’s pretty good evidence.”

The preliminary hearing is the prosecution’s chance to show probable cause. Evidence is not typically presented by the defense until later.

Nathaniel Johnson, 31, told the court he was shot in the back and buttocks that night. Dezarae Smith, 19, was hit in the foot. The two were going back to his car, which was parked at his grandmother’s nearby home when they heard noise in the bushes.

When he turned to look, Johnson said, he saw Rogers with a gun. “I saw the dreads … he got a haircut (since then) … I saw his teeth, his mouth. … I knew his walk. I know who shot me,” the victim added. Johnson also added that he had “hung out” with Rogers in the past.

Johnson testified in the drug case of Rogers’ brother, Akeem Markiese Rogers, 26, also of Benjamin Banneker Street, on Oct. 24, in Northampton Circuit Court. Both men are being held in Accomack Jail without bond.

Another murder-for-hire scheme suspect was Evron Strand, 43, of Deer Drive in Nelsonia. Judge Phillips dismissed the charge against him saying there was not enough evidence. Officers told of telephone conversations between Strand, while he was in jail, and Cynthia Harmon, 51, of Dennis Drive in Parksley. But the talk made references in code and was not enough for Phillips.

Strand was convicted recently of three counts of distribution of cocaine, according to court records. He got three years in prison each, to run consecutively. He is being held in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail in Eastville. Strand’s record includes convictions for forgery, possession with intent to distribute drugs, eluding and protective order violations.

Harmon is being held in Accomack Jail for being an accessory before the fact with premeditation to kill Johnson. Her lawyer, Tucker Watson, had a conflict in representing her and a new attorney has not yet been appointed.

The preliminary hearing for another suspect, Aaron Jamarcus Bowens, 22, who lives on A.S. Road in Painter, which is near Linhaven, was continued to give his new lawyer time to prepare. Attorney Paul Watson was appointed for Bowens. But the defendant instead retained Jarrett McCormack, of Virginia Beach.

Bowens was also charged with attempted murder for hire. He was once referred to in open court by former Northampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Jones, as the “widely” suspected killer in another case.

Jones was speaking of the death of Terrell (Juice) Devone Mason, a 26-year-old father of eight, who was gunned down in 2015. Mason was killed through the window of a shed, where neighborhood family and friends gathered to play cards in Exmore. No arrests have been made in that investigation.

Since then, Bowens was also involved in an incident at the former Sage Restaurant. He was hit in the leg by gunfire there, which was followed by a high-speed police chase.

DeBrandon Pierre Harmon, 29, of Dennis Drive in Parksley, is Cynthia Harmon’s son. He was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, give or distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while possessing more than a pound of marijuana.

His arrest came during a search of the Harmon home in connection with Johnson’s shooting. Harmon’s charges were certified to the grand jury Monday. He is free on $5,000 secured bond and was ordered not to go back to the Dennis Drive home but reside only at a Dogwood Drive residence in Melfa, according to court records.

Josh Marsh, an agent with the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force, testified cocaine packaging and scales were located inside the Harmon home. The cocaine was not field tested due to its suspected fentanyl content. Authorities are still waiting for lab results.