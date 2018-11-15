Birding Group Reports on Status of Tourism Initiative

By

By Stefanie Jackson — Roberta Kellam has an idea about how to get tourists to flock to Northampton County during the off-season: birding.

Kellam belongs to Eastern Shore Birding and Wildlife Inc., a nonprofit organization whose purpose is “to promote birding and nature experiences both for tourists and residents of the Eastern Shore.”

Birding is the “low-hanging fruit” of Shore tourism, she said. There are 439 species of birds in Northampton and Accomack counties combined.

A U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife survey revealed that about 20 million Americans travel away from home for birding.

Average American birding enthusiasts are like most of the members on the Eastern Shore Birding and Wildlife board: females age 50 or older with slightly above-average income.

Kellam named Cape May County in New Jersey as a location that has maximized its birding tourism potential. As of 2014, tourists were spending $5.2 billion per year there, and 10 percent of those tourists said birding was the number one reason they visited.

That’s nearly half a million people who visit Cape May County every year for birding. Kellam believes attracting 20 percent as many birders to the Shore, or about 100,000 people annually, “would make a real difference here,” she said.

More than 50 percent of people who have attended Eastern Shore birding festivals were from out of state. The Shore is the ideal place for creating “those magical moments that make a vacation worthwhile” because of its “vast coastal wilderness accessible only by boat,” Kellam said.

Cape May and the Eastern Shore are home to about the same number and species of birds, following similar migratory patterns. Rare birds that have been spotted in Cape May have appeared in Kiptopeke five hours later, Kellam said.

“We’re literally able to give the same experience from a birding tourist standpoint, except that we’re not really capturing that tourism group,” she said.

Eastern Shore Birding and Wildlife’s first step toward capturing the attention of its intended audience will be the launch of its website, www.easternshorebirding.org, which is expected to go live by March 1, 2019.

The tagline, “Virginia is for BIRD Lovers” will be used on the site and other promotional materials.

Liz Watson Design is creating the website and logo.

Edward Brinkley, a resident of Cape Charles and the former editor-in-chief of the journal published by the American Birding Association, is the website’s content consultant.

The site will link to eBird, an online database of real-time observations of bird populations and their distribution, maintained by both scientists and amateur naturalists.

The Eastern Shore Birding and Wildlife board wants to put its online marketing infrastructure in place before planning any more major events like the birding festival, which last appeared in 2016, when Hurricane Matthew caused some activities to be canceled and organizers had to give out $6,000 in refunds.

Board members would like to reinstate the festival, but they may decide to plan smaller events first. They will meet in about two weeks to create the organization’s 2019 calendar.

Northampton supervisors gave Eastern Shore Birding and Wildlife two $5,000 grants this year, one in June and one in October, from the tourism infrastructure fund supported by local transient occupancy taxes.

The organization plans to double its money by obtaining a $10,000, 50/50 matching grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Supervisor John Coker explained that birding mainly happens in the “fall, winter, and spring, and there’s not a lot of birding in the summertime, so this is exactly the kind of tourism infrastructure we want to build that’s going to drive off-season visitors, so we can be more of a year-round community.” He called the idea “music to my ears.”