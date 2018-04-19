Building To House County Offices After Library Moves to Parksley

By

By Linda Cicoira — An unofficial agreement has been reached between the Eastern Shore Library Board of Trustees and Accomack Supervisors that will secure the current library building in Accomac for future county office space after the new facility is constructed in Parksley.

At the start of the supervisors’ monthly meeting Wednesday and not long before the topic would have been discussed by the officials, County Administrator Mike Mason announced he received confirmation the trustees will ratify their support of the memorandum of understanding at their next meeting. The agreement includes a phrase that the building would revert to Accomack. The item was then taken off the supervisors’ agenda until next month.

The supervisors have heard several plans for additional office space including converting the library for the use. The memorandum was conceived after officials learned the library trustees were planning on selling the building to help raise money for the new structure. The supervisors have agreed to provide $2 million for the new facility. Once the memorandum is signed, Mason will initiate the first steps in issuing bonds for the funds.

A report was given regarding work needed on the historical circuit courthouse and the debtor’s prison in Accomac. Estimates showed nearly $1 million in maintenance is needed at the courthouse. More than $200,000 would be required to bring the prison up to par.

At the courthouse, a breakdown showed about $540,000 for water intrusion issues including roof replacement at $156,000 and reconstructing the built-in gutter system for $117,000; nearly $362,000 for structural and deterioration; $58,550 for exterior cosmetics at the courthouse and $14,450 for interior plaster. Most of the repairs at the debtor’s prison, or more than half the estimate, also includes masonry problems that are causing leaks.

Greg Jacobs, of Landmark Preservation LLC, outlined phases for the repairs. “Preservation standards have changed over time,” he said. Previous improvements at the prison, newer “mortar that was harder than the bricks, has actually caused damage,” he said. At the courthouse, installation of machinery left holes in the walls without placing support beams or a new wall.

The supervisors approved a new way to handle drainage and ditch maintenance in the county. Mason proposed the district approach be eliminated and be replaced with a countywide priority system that would base the top needs on potential road hazards, damage from flooding, the number of people who would benefit from repairs, VDOT plans for cleaning, and the last time the area was serviced.

The county was also given an unqualified or clean audit in all three categories. David Foley, CPA from the firm Robinson, Farmer, Cox (RFC) Associates with six offices in Virginia, reported the top rating to the supervisors.

In addition, the board approved a conditional use permit and rezoned property on Greenbush Road in Tasley as requested by East Coast Dismantling, which will move its business there.

The board also affirmed Northampton County’s appointment of J. Scott Webb, Accomack’s appointment of Pete Lalor and the joint appointment of Elaine Meil to the Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority.

The panel went into a closed session for about a half hour. The topics included the acquisition of real estate for a public purpose. The private session was needed to protect the bargaining position or negotiating strategy. The board also discussed the disposition of real estate and consultation with the county attorney regarding probable litigation related to Wallops Research Park properties.