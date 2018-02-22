Cape Charles Facing Departures in Key Positions

By

By Stefanie Jackson — Cape Charles will lose two of its top officials within the next four months. Mayor George Proto, whose four-year term ends June 30, is not seeking re-election, and Town Manager Brent Manuel, who has held his position for nearly three years, has resigned effective April 6.

Manuel did not provide a reason for his resignation, but shared his admiration for town council and staff, who share the same vision and goals for the town, he said. He has “greatly appreciated” working with them, and has built solid relationships that will stay with him. Manuel has “no formal plans” for the immediate future, and “definitely” plans to stay in Cape Charles at present.

The town manager position is what brought Manuel to Cape Charles three years ago, from Shenandoah County, where he previously worked for the town of Woodstock.

Manuel’s most rewarding experience on the job was planning for the future of the town harbor, and working with the Virginia Port Authority to obtain project funding.

The harbor plan includes five breakwaters. When Manuel came onboard, two breakwaters had already been built – two feet lower than the harbor plan required. During Manuel’s employment, the breakwaters were built up to the required height, and a third breakwater was constructed.

Manuel is pleased about the wave study which he expected to be complete by Feb. 22. The wave study will direct town council on how to proceed with the construction of the fourth breakwater, or inform them if a better option is available.

The fourth breakwater would cost $875,000. The town plans to roll over $227,500 of previously obtained VPA funds for the project, and is requesting an additional $428,750. The town’s responsibility for the project is $218,750.

Manuel is also pleased with Cape Charles’ participation in the Virginia Main Street program, which will help the town build on its history and continue to develop its community and economy.

Proto thought the time was right for his departure. “I have enjoyed my time as mayor and had great support from the town citizens, council, staff and town manager,” said Proto, but it’s “time for me to move on.” The retired, former IBM employee from upstate New York has five grandchildren – with a sixth due any day – with whom he wants to spend more time. Two of his children live across the Bay and one is in Colorado. He would also like to go skiing again someday.

“It was never my intention to serve for more than one term,” and there are “many fine, talented citizens out there who are qualified to hold office,” he said.

He believes the town is “in good health financially,” and is proud of Cape Charles’ accomplishments with its comprehensive plan and community trail plan. The positive direction the town is moving in is “not the result of one or two people, but many,” he said.

Proto and wife, Nancy, discovered Cape Charles on a whim. After a tough year that took a personal toll on both of them, followed by a disappointing, rainy visit to Bethany Beach — a regular vacation destination for the family — they decided it was time for a change.

Nancy Proto had a friend who lived in Belle Haven, and as George Proto had never visited a beach further south than Ocean City, Md., nor had seen the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, they set out for the Eastern Shore.

Along their travels, they spotted the sign for Cape Charles and decided to stop. Immediately captivated by the small town, they found a lot 100 yards from the beach, bought it on the spot, and decided to spend their retirement there. They have lived in Cape Charles since 2011 and continue to appreciate its “sense of community, contentment (and) happiness.”