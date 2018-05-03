Cape Charles Gets a New Mayor; Other Northampton Towns Have New and Re-Elected Officials

By

By Stefanie Jackson — The results of Northampton’s spring elections are in and one town has a brand-new mayor.

W.S. “Smitty” Dize Jr. won the Cape Charles mayoral election with about two-thirds of the vote, beating Terry Carney, 269 votes to 128. Dize will replace Mayor George Proto.

Tammy Holloway earned a spot on the Cape Charles town council with 284 votes, more than 25 percent of the votes for the seven candidates. The other two available town council seats will be filled by Paul Grossman, with 221 votes, and L.G. “Chris” Bannon, who retained his seat with 181 votes.

Joan Natali’s 136 votes were not enough to retain her council seat. She was trailed by Andrew Follmer, 130 votes, David Gay, 125 votes, and Nioaka Marshall, 20 votes.

In Cheriton, Larry LeMond won the mayoral race with more than twice as many votes as his opponent, Warren “Ski” Wisneski, 81 to 40. LeMond was appointed interim mayor to complete the last months of Joe Habel’s term after he resigned, and LeMond is now elected to a four-year term.

Of the twelve candidates for the six seats on Cheriton’s town council, Matthew Yancy III received the most votes, 89. Filling the remaining five council seats are: Robert “Bo” Lewis, 83 votes; B.B. “Barry” Downing Jr., 76 votes; Norma Spencer, 71 votes; Jacqueline Davis, 70 votes; and J. Wesley Travis, 64 votes.

Four of the five Cheriton council members who ran for reelection were successful: Lewis, Downing, Spencer, and Travis. Only Gregory Hardesty ran and lost his place on the council, with 63 votes, just one less than Travis.

The remaining Cheriton town council candidates and number of votes they received are: Donnella Romeo, 41; Jason Van Marter, 38; Daniel Dabinett, 36; Bruce Nutter, 32; and Christie Mills, 18.

In Exmore, mayoral incumbent Douglas Greer Sr. topped opponent R. Scott

Hines by nine votes, 72 to 63. Greer earned about 53 percent of the vote.

All three Exmore town council members running for re-election were unopposed and retained their seats: Bryon Heaster, 113 votes; T. Bradley Doughty, 102 votes; and G.W. Adkins III, 98 votes.