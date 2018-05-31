Cape Charles Homeowner Seeks Remedy for 300,000-Gallon Water Leak

By Stefanie Jackson — A couple who lives part time in Cape Charles requested a credit for the bill of nearly $5,700 they received after their home was flooded with about 300,000 gallons of water in January while they were away and the town’s public utilities department failed to notify them after an employee noticed the leak and the town shut off the water.

Jeff and Jennifer Dawson, of Davidsonville, Md. (between Annapolis, Md. and Washington, D.C.), learned of the water damage on Valentine’s Day when Jeff Dawson stopped by to check on their Cape Charles home. A water pipe had frozen and burst earlier that winter, causing an extensive leak and subsequent water damage before public utilities shut off the water around the first week of January.

“It’s really a tragic loss,” Jeff Dawson said of the damage to his home in an April 18 letter to interim town manager, Bob Panek.

“Cape Charles is my home and I do hope to be a full-time resident within the next few years,” despite extensive repairs needed at the Monroe Avenue property, Dawson wrote on May 7.

According to Dawson, when he visited the Cape Charles residence on Feb. 14, he was greeted by moisture and mold all over the walls and furniture, including couches and mattresses, and more than two feet of standing water in the basement. All the door and shutter hinges were rusted. Additionally, the sump pump, which could not keep up with the leak, had overheated and failed.

Moreover, the water shutoff in the Dawson home caused the furnace to stop working, and most of the radiator pipes froze and cracked, extending the damage throughout the home.

Dawson said his homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover mold damage and he had to pay $8,000 out-of-pocket to repair it. He also plans to convert the residence to electric-based heat so the home can be winterized and the thermostat can be controlled remotely.

According to Cape Charles’ town code, following a leak, a resident’s monthly sewer bill may be reduced to a 12-month average. According to town records, almost $3,400 may be credited to the sewer portion of the Dawsons’ $5,700 utilities bill, leaving them with a balance of nearly $2,300.

Because much of the damage to the home could have been prevented if Dawson had been notified immediately of the leak and water shutoff, he deemed the $2,300 balance due on the utilities bill unfair.

According to Dawson’s letter, when he confronted Cape Charles Director of Public Works and Utilities, David Fauber, about why he was not notified of the water shutoff, Fauber said the town worker who turned off the water neglected to inform the utility billing clerk at the town office, who would have contacted Dawson.

Fauber later clarified that on the day the Dawsons’ water was turned off, the town office was closed.

Fauber neither confirmed nor denied whether the public works employee attempted to leave a note on Dawson’s door regarding the water shutoff.

At the town council meeting on May 17, Panek said, “There’s no … requirement from the law that the notification be made, but it is our policy to do so. That was a very busy time of the year with leaks and cutoffs and that was just one that fell through the crack.”

Town council members passed a motion to award the Dawsons a credit on their water bill to be calculated similarly to the credit they received on their sewer bill.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimates the average person uses between 80 and 100 gallons per day. By that estimate, the 300,000 gallons of water that leaked into and flooded the Dawson home is about the same amount of water used by a family of four in two years.