Cape Charles One of Happiest Seaside Towns

By Stefanie Jackson —

Cape Charles is one of ten finalists selected from towns lining U.S. coasts from sea to shining sea, vying for the title of America’s Happiest Seaside Town, in a contest conducted by Coastal Living magazine.

Northampton’s premier tourism community is competing alongside some well-known beach destinations, like Ocean City, N.J., and Vero Beach, Fla. It is the only Virginia locale to make the cut.

Coastal Living’s editor-in-chief, Sid Evans, said, “All of these towns embody two things we love about the coast: access to beautiful beaches and vibrant communities.”

On its website, the magazine calls Cape Charles “a Cinderella of the Chesapeake” and an “up-and-coming Eastern Shore gem,” featuring “great seafood, a buzzing downtown, and charming historic homes.”

Finalists competing for the honor of America’s Happiest Seaside Town were nominated on social media. Coastal Living editors determined the top ten by looking

at each town’s rank on the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, as well as beach condition, air quality, percentage of sunny days, walkability, crime rate, standard of living, financial well-being, commute times, and last but not least, “coastal vibe.”

If the statistics aren’t enough to convince you, let Cape Charles residents tell you for themselves why they’re so happy.

In a response to an Eastern Shore Post survey in December, Kay Goffigon Phillips said, “The people … are so warm and friendly,” and at shops like Breezes Wellness Spa & Boutique. “The staff is genuinely nice.”

Nan Bennett said living in Cape Charles is “like stepping back in time to my childhood. Mayberry comes to mind.” She likes Brown Dog Ice Cream and “the beautiful beach and the pier because of the awesome sunsets,” and “Cape Charles Museum because it gives one a sense of who we are and how we came to be.”

Mike Strub likes the “relaxed atmosphere with plenty of talented diverse folks. The beach has clean white sand and there is no litter. The sunsets are great.”

Bruce Brinkley said, “Art everywhere! Small town, big art.”

Thomas Purnell Powell, who was born and raised on Randolph Avenue, commented, “Small town, most people look out for others.” William Brown Fine, a former summer and holiday resident, agreed. “There was always great love and concern for the town. People from Cape Charles were different; just good caring people.”

Vote for Cape Charles at COASTALLIVING.com/HappyTowns2018 The ballot is also at Coastal Living’s Facebook page. Voting began Tue., Jan. 23, and ends Tue., Feb. 6, at 5 p.m. You may vote once per minute. Coastal Living will announce the winner June 12.

Linda Cicoira contributed to this article.