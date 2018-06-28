Cape Charles Selected for Downtown Pilot Program

By

By Stefanie Jackson — Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball announced from Strawberry Street Plaza in Cape Charles on Wednesday that Gov. Ralph Northam has selected the town to be the first participant in the Virginia Downtown pilot program run by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (VDHCD).

Last year, Cape Charles became the first town on the Eastern Shore to get involved in Virginia Main Street, the existing program of VDHCD that “creates an environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable downtown ecosystem” in small-town Virginia, Ball said.

“Since 2012, we spent almost … 300 million (dollars) on these kinds of initiatives. … You can see when you do this and you get everybody together – you get the community, you get entrepreneurs, small businesses – you can see what can happen and that is so positive … and it’s paying off here (in Cape Charles) in large measure,” Ball continued.

“We look forward to continuing talking with you and finding ways that we, at the state level, can try to be helpful … we don’t come here to try to tell you how to do things, we come here to listen and see what you need.”

“We see nothing but good things coming Cape Charles’ way,” Ball concluded. “You are so blessed with the natural resources here … and the governor who’s got a sharp eye on what’s going on, on the Eastern Shore.”

Ball and Erik Johnston, director of VDHCD, had just come from a meeting on expanding high-speed, broadband internet access across the Eastern Shore, another initiative in which their departments are involved.

Gov. Northam will be in Cape Charles on July 27 to make his own announcement about the new Virginia Downtown program.

The pilot program will allow Cape Charles Main Street, Inc. to obtain additional support and funding from VDHCD for the continued revitalization of the town’s commercial district.