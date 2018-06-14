Captain’s Cove Club President Faces Charges for Disclosing Confidential Information

By Linda Cicoira — Criminal charges were filed against the president of Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club Tuesday that allege he violated six state and federal laws when he directed confidential information about property owners be published on the homeowners’ association website. The charges were filed in Accomack General District Court.

“I think the charges are unfortunate,” said Board President Timothy R. Hearn, 58, a commercial real estate businessman who bought and “bailed out” the development’s utility company in 2010 and lives in Cockeysville, Md. “I know they misled the magistrate’s office as to what has occurred. I’m sure once it is in front of a judge, it will quickly be resolved in my favor.”

According to court records, one charge each was brought by seven property owners. The case will be prosecuted by Elizabeth Wolff, Accomack’s assistant commonwealth’s attorney.

“You have to be a member to see” the 1099 tax forms listed online, said John Ward, a resident of Captain’s Cove, a former board member, and one of the people who filed the court documents.

However, he added, “You can click (the privileged information) and send it to anyone you want to.” Ward said state Sen. Lynwood Lewis’ employer ID is also on the site because he did legal work for the organization. Lewis was not among the complainants.

Ward claims mostly former directors were targeted because they were paid for serving. “He (Hearn) decided to tell everyone that we stole,” Ward said. “He decided to tell everyone we took money, we weren’t supposed to take. He stopped the stipends.” Ward said the payments were legal and were included in the group rules. But, giving out the Social Security numbers or employer identification numbers of those recipients is not legal. “Everybody who got a check in a two-year period” got a 1099 tax form that included their numbers, he said.

“John Ward challenged the current board of directors to prove he took the money,” said Hearn. “A piece of the evidence was the 1099s.” Ward went to the state HOA ombudsman and requested the forms be shown without redaction and then claimed they showed too much information, said Hearn.

“From 2008 to 2012 while these individuals and others were on the board of directors, the association lost on average $250,000 per year … through fiscal mismanagement,” said Hearn. “Every year an audit was done and those numbers were shown” but the directors didn’t try to make it up. “They were not investing in capital improvements,” he added. “They had not been transparent.”

The former directors “were taking money from the association under the guise of being reimbursed for travel expenses” of between $200 to $400. “Very creative from on their point when most were a quarter-mile away. Over five years, the money they took, and as members of the Environment Control Committee, was close to $200,000.”

“It never happened,” said Ward. “There’s no such thing. It’s not arguable.”

Ward said when he got on the board, the officers were paid $200 a meeting and the other directors were paid $150 a session. There were about 10 meetings a year for a total of $30,000 in three years. Regarding the travel vouchers, Ward also said that wasn’t true. “Nobody went anywhere. I can walk to the meeting. It’s unbelievable. I don’t know what’s wrong with him. It’s made up.”

Ward said the payment amounted to about $2 an hour with the rest of the work that went with the position. “The lowest salary I ever got.” Ward wanted to know what was wrong with getting paid for being a director. Regarding the charges against Hearn, he said, “By breaking the law, he had to prove to me? You can’t do that.”

“It’s not just my side of it,” Hearn continued. “It’s the board’s. More than $1.4 million of liquidity is on the balance sheet. Cash and CDs, a capital reserve study. More than $2 million in progress of capital work has been done. I think Mr. Ward and his other board members are embarrassed that new leadership came in and not just fixed all the problems that they created,” but made money. “None of the (newer) board members have taken any money or requested any of this fictitious travel money.”

“They are very bitter,” Hearn continued. “Their actions were revealed publicly.” Ward is “on record as stating all the successes in his business career” was why he should be paid. Hearn complained the former directors provided “no receipts. They just went to meetings and had money paid to them.”

“I think they are embarrassed,” Hearn repeated. “The community is just a wonderful place. No dues increase in four years now. It’s just a question of having a group of professional civic-minded people.”

In addition to Ward, the charges were filed by Janice Widmyer, of Starboard Street, in Greenbackville; Wayne Woodhams, of Merrimac Court, in Greenbackville; John R. Vincent, of Lakeland Drive, in Pocomoke City, Md.; George J. Dattore, of High Sea Drive, in Greenbackville; Judith Ann Hunt, of Scimitar Way, in Greenbackville; and Richard W. Eicher, of Goby Trail, in Bonita Springs, Fla.

“The president (Hearn) ignored a warning not to do this, but chose to proceed,” the warrants state. “In doing so, I believe he maliciously endangered my present and future financial well-being and exposed me to years of potential identity theft,” the complainants continued. “I believe this action violates a number of state and federal laws.”

Ward said another problem is Hearn and four other directors are among joint owners of 1,345 lots. Ward says they were chosen to be on the board because they have the majority of votes. Ward believes the five directors are part of the limited liability company that owns the clubhouse and are selling it to the community for $3 million.

There are 3,745 lots in Captain’s Cove, according to Ward.

From Nov. 4, 2017, until the present, Hearn directed the “communications coordinator to post on the HOA website the IRS tax Form 1099 for 32 individuals for three calendar years,” according to the charges. “Initially the forms displayed … Social Security numbers for these people and were available for viewing and copying by several thousand cove property owners. The 1099s were later modified, after approximately 2 1/2 to 4 days to redact the SSNs but the … 1099s remain posted and available.”