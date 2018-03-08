Cheriton Mayor Resigns

By

By Stefanie Jackson — Joseph Habel resigned as mayor of Cheriton last month, leaving council on their own to hash out their “differences of opinion” on the town’s new police department.

Habel’s resignation letter, dated Feb. 12, 2018, 6:30 p.m., handwritten on yellow, lined notepaper and addressed to the town and council, stated simply, “I, Joseph Habel, resign as of this date.”

He later cited “irreconcilable differences” with council as the reason for his departure. Habel believes he “took the high road” by resigning, to “make it easier” for council to work through their issues with one another.

Habel and certain unnamed council members have been at odds since Oct. 9, when the police department started. Some immediately wanted it disbanded, Habel said.

Adding to the conflict was Habel’s outside work commitments, which kept him out of town between October and January. An attempt to participate in a town meeting by video chat was unsuccessful.

The last town meeting Habel attended was a budget work session held Feb. 7, during which his strained relationship with council was called out. Resident Ken Eshleman asked, “Should the mayor be out of town? Is his heart and soul here?” When Habel is absent, Eshleman continued, “does town business get conducted as if the mayor was here?”

Carol Habel read a letter stating there were “rumors floating around town regarding council conduct,” according to meeting minutes.

There were questions about the new police department, established about four months prior, and led by Chief Marc Marshall, who left the security of his job on the Exmore police force to accept the new position.

Nancy Brauer said the police department had her full support, fulfilling goals and objectives outlined in Cheriton’s comprehensive plan.

Glen Richardson submitted a letter by email read into the public record. “The Cheriton Police Department is not only a symbol of public service and safety for the town, it is also a vital resource to community growth, property security, and a hallmark to be utilized to bring in industry and business to the town,” he wrote, calling its formation “one of the great changes” he has seen in the town over the past 40 years.

“To cut the department is to become dependent on the county and take away the very pride of being a resident of the town of Cheriton,” Richardson added.

Not all town residents and officials offered unwavering approval of the new police department. Eshleman questioned whether the salary and benefits of Cheriton law enforcement had been explained, if operating the department would cost the town $150,000 – which has a population of less than 500 – and whether the town budget supported it.

Habel said Cheriton’s police force was started with less than $50,000, and has always been included in the town budget.

During the work session preceding the public portion of the meeting, Habel admitted the police department had created budget problems, according to the minutes.

Attorney John Burdiss stated that since the budget changed by more than 1 percent, it needed to be amended. Habel later clarified that the amendment was not related to the formation of the police department. Council Member Norma Spencer motioned to amend the budget, seconded by Council Member Wesley Travis and approved unanimously.

Habel resigned five days later.

Cheriton Town Council held a special meeting Feb. 20 to recognize Habel’s resignation.

Another special meeting was held Feb. 26, to appoint an interim mayor.

During public comment, Johnny Carstens said the interim mayor should be a current Cheriton council member; former councilman Larry Lemond was chosen.

On May 1, Cheriton will elect a new mayor and six council members. Habel had decided, prior to his resignation, not to pursue a second term.