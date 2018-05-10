Chincoteague To Buy 30 Acres On Mainland For Wells

By

By Linda Cicoira — The Chincoteague Town Council voted unanimously Monday to spend $300,000 for 30 acres on the mainland so wells could be drilled there for drinking water.

The official approval readies the town for next week when a conditional use permit is scheduled to be considered by county supervisors and planning commissioners. The town already paid $11,000 for the option on the land, which will be applied to the total.

Last April, wells used for drinking water on Chincoteague were found to have high levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) from firefighting foam used at the fire training area at Wallops Island. Testing at the new site showed no PFAS, no arsenic or other contaminants.

Chincoteague High students attended the session after spending the day with town officials. They recommended the leaders consider putting public restrooms on Maddox Boulevard, add some additional events to bring tourists to the island in the off-season, revitalize memorial park, put in roadside bins to encourage people to recycle, and refurbish buildings in the historic district.

The officials said they are already working on the restroom and park requests. “Curbside recycling was discussed three or four years ago,” Public Works Director Harvey Spurlock reported. “The council wasn’t interested … but if the sentiment has changed, I will look into it.”

Margaret Nichols of Seaside Properties asked the town to help alleviate water problems that she claims were caused by sidewalks installed downtown.

“My building is sinking and falling apart,” she said. “In 1980 my buildings were featured in National Geographic. … I need your help. I need water away from my buildings.” Nichols said she first made a request for gutters two and a half years ago. She said since then she’s been told to get her own. “My entire building is crumbling. I need help. You’re going to find me under it. … Sidewalks weren’t made for

the merchants downtown to get the water away.”

Tammy Mitchell, of Capt. Zack’s Seafood, complained about the town sign ordinance. “I kind of feel the issue is outdated. We live in a seaside beach town. It should be tourist oriented. As a business owner who is seasonal, I feel very limited. … You sell a certain item but you can’t advertise it,” she said.

She passed around photos of other similar businesses that use the same type of sign she was prohibited from erecting. “I feel like if it’s good for one business, it’s good for another. I don’t feel like it’s always fair.”

Maria Paccioretti, of the Oyster Bay II, complained a house in her neighborhood is in “total disrepair. We have written to the owners and never gotten results.” Paccioretti noted broken beams, dead trees, grass more than a foot tall, and holes in the roof. “It is an eyesore in the community and needs to be addressed.”

She also mentioned nine duplexes planned for Hibiscus Drive, a private road that floods and is in constant need of pothole repair. She said the road also has no outlet.

Mayor Arthur Leonard told her to speak to Zoning Administrator Kenny Lewis about the dilapidated structures. No one addressed the duplexes.

The council unanimously voted to rename the Island Activity Center after Dr. Donald J. Amrien, a longtime physician on the island. They also were unanimous in a decision to charge a sticker fee for each kayak thereby disallowing the current practice of buying one sticker for a commercial fleet.

Leonard broke a tie regarding water meter repairs. Council members Ben Ellis, Eddie Lewis, and Ellen Richardson favored property owners paying for materials only when repairs are needed as did Leonard. Councilmen Gene Wayne Taylor and Jim Frese and Vice Mayor Denise Bowden were opposed.

Speaking during a public participation portion of the meeting, Councilman-elect Matthew Reed said he wanted a better understanding of proposed changes in categories in the zoning amendment. He feared the infringement of land rights. “I oppose these types of things. Our zoning is pretty strict as it is,” he said.

Planning Commissioner Chairman Ray Rosenberger explained the proposed changes were aimed at taking “redundancy” out of the ordinance. He said most of the businesses could go under the catchall title of “retail.”

The majority of the members, Frese, Taylor, Richardson, and Lewis, voted against making the ordinance changes, which were recommended by the planning commission.

According to a May report, the Chincoteague Police Department received 365 calls for service resulting in 44 criminal investigations including three marijuana possessions, a threat to kill, an assault on an officer, a grand larceny, two petty larcenies, a fugitive from justice, a violation of probation, eight DUIs, three Breathalyzer refusals, three drunk in public, a credit card theft, a credit card forgery, a burglary, a child neglect, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a stolen license plate possession, seven arrests for underage possession of alcohol, and four counts of allowing a dog to run at large.

The investigations led to 33 arrests with 44 charges. The department also responded to three accidents, nine alarms, 13 suspicious activities, 11 civil problems, four assisting other agencies, five welfare checks, six animal complaints, and six noise complaints. In addition, 50 security checks, eight public service calls, nine fingerprintings, and 19 traffic controls were conducted. The department issued 85 summonses for traffic offenses and 40 warnings. The officers also answered 24 calls for the Fish and Wildlife Service at Assateague in Virginia and 93 calls for the National Park Service in Maryland.

The Virginia Port Authority staff has recommended approval of a $94,000 grant to construct a finger pier at Curtis Merritt Harbor. The authority board will vote on May 22. The project would add 16 slips to the harbor.

Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries approved no-wake zones near Memorial Park, the Harbor, and Lewis Creek. It rejected a proposed buoy in the Memorial Park/Assateague Channel area. The approved buoys are expected to be installed by the end of May.