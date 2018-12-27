Christmas Eve Crash Kills Cape Charles Teen, Driver Charged With DUI And Manslaughter

By

By Linda Cicoira — A 40-year-old Exmore man was charged with DUI, manslaughter, and endangerment and neglect in connection with a single-vehicle traffic crash that killed a teenager on Christmas Eve morning near Cape Charles.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya, of the state police, said the incident was reported about 2:45 a.m. It occurred at the 23000 block of Lankford Highway, south of Parsons Circle. An officer determined a 2003 Saturn VUE, driven by Calvin E. Berryhill Jr., was going north on the highway, ran off the road, overturned, and struck several trees.

Trevonne Avant Stith, 17, of Banks Road in Cape Charles, died at the scene. Three other juvenile passengers, who were not identified, were able to escape from the vehicle and run to a nearby residence for help, Anaya said. Those three were later taken to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, in Norfolk, Va., for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Tracy Shavonn Stith, mother of the dead teenager, was also in the vehicle. She was taken by rescue squad to Norfolk Sentara Hospital, in Norfolk, also with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Berryhill is being held in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail without bond. His relationship to the Stiths was unclear.