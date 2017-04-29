NOTE — The article on page 24 of this week’s edition, about “The Clam-Digger’s Daughter,” an original play that will premiere next weekend in Cape Charles at the Palace Theatre, should have given byline (writing) credit to Wayne Creed and credit for all photos to Phillip Spohn. We regret the oversight.
Although we don’t revise the newspaper once it is published, we have posted a revised article to our Facebook page and encourage you to go there to read it.
