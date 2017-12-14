Convicted Arsonists React to “American Fire” Book

By

By Linda Cicoira — “American Fire: Love, Arson, and Life in a Vanishing Land,” by Monica Hesse, is a book released earlier this year about a local arson spree committed in Accomack County nearly five years ago. It features former star-crossed lovers, Tonya Bundick and Charlie Smith.

The two, now inmates in Virginia prisons, don’t write to each other and haven’t spoken since December 2013. But, both told the Eastern Shore Post of their dismay with the novel.

“Personally, I feel that Monica Hesse would be better suited to write for a gossip column,” Bundick, 44, a former nurse’s assistant, said in a letter interview. “Much of her writing is pure gossip, with no actual fact-checking. As for my portrayal, I really don’t give it any credence. It’s just someone else’s opinion and I’ve never put my self-worth at the mercy of others. I do believe she would be better suited working for U.S. Weekly or Star Magazine (than the Washington Post). And I often times found her provocative portrayal (of Bundick) laughable.”

Bundick said Hesse was “grasping at straws, trying to write this story (after) the majority of my family and friends refused all her attempts at interviews. She should have checked her sources and facts before printing this book. One of her main sources is a prescription drug abuser who has made several false accusations against others. I believe she should have checked for credibility first. Lots of people try to jump on the bandwagon and get five minutes of fame,” she said.

Bundick said, “I think I would have spoken about the beauty of the Shore. The almost back-in-time feel of it, which is why most of us love it.”

Hesse described a different place. One of economic downfall and despair. Both descriptions can be accurate.

“The only interview I did with Hesse was when I was at Eastern Shore Regional Jail (ESRJ),” Bundick said. “But when I saw the article and all the false statements she printed … this among a few other things, made me realize Hesse was after sensationalism, not truth, not actual facts.”

“Like for instance, I had county deputies serve a ‘no trespass’ on a certain person approximately two years before this case,” Bundick added. “I didn’t even speak to this person much less make some statements about arsons,” the inmate at Fluvanna Correction Center in Troy, Va., continued.

“She (Hesse) would show up at (the) jail after that first interview (and) try to see me and write me, tried to get me to call her,” Bundick said. “Finally, I had to inform jail staff and Sheriff (David) Doughty, I wished no contact with her. She was sent papers at home and at work notifying her to not contact me again … She wasn’t interested in truth … I felt her to be rather stalkerish.”

Doughty said there were no visits recorded of Hesse visiting Bundick at ESRJ. A story by Hesse about the arsons appeared in the Washington Post on April 9, 2014. It noted there was a “lengthy interview from the Eastern Shore Regional Jail” with Bundick.

“I also find it ironic after the fact that Charles Smith was a suspect and why these people never came forth,” Bundick wrote. She referred to a section of the book in which Shannon Bridges, a Tasley firefighter, talks about Smith.

Bridges relayed a night the Tasley fire department responded to a call, and while passing Smith’s Tasley -auto body garage in the engine, Bridges spotted Smith in his truck in front of the business. When they returned, she saw Smith again.

Hesse wrote, “It seemed explainable to Shannon — maybe he had a big job and was working late. But something about the situation made her turn to Richie (her brother) and joke, ‘What if Charlie was the arsonist?’”

Smith, 42, appreciated the book more than Bundick.

“I believe the book was well written,” said Smith. “But, I also believe there are a lot of false truths in the book. The writer did the best she could with the information she could get.”

“Have you ever written your own account of what happened?” he was asked. “I’ve started to a few different times, but decided, for now, to leave it alone and try to just move on with my life.”

“I didn’t have a hard time getting the book,” he continued. “The author ordered it from Amazon and had it mailed straight to me. Yes, there are restrictions on what we can read. No nudity or gang-related stuff. There are more restrictions, but I have no clue what they are.”

Regarding other things in prison life, Smith said, “There are a lot of other restrictions. We are only allowed (a) two-and-a-half-page letter, front and back, sent to us. They make copies of it and destroy the letter or photos we get. We now wear jumpsuits to visit instead of our state blues. We are only outside when they have enough guards on duty, which isn’t very often. We have to lock down when told. There are just too many restrictions to tell about.”

Hesse wrote in her book about another publication, ‘Burned,’ which is attributed to author Z. Jasmine BelFord. According to the author notes, BelFord is “quite familiar with the small rural community” – Accalake County – where the serial arsons took place. “The author,” continue the notes, “has (an) … inside track to the heart, mind and soul of Sonya Booneswick, who happens to be the main character. … BelFord walked step-by-step, side-by-side with the accused. … This is the real story, straight from the heart.”

Bundick has denied writing her own account of the incidents and trials. She was specifically told by the court that she could not profit from doing so.

Smith is scheduled to be released from Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Va., in 2026. He pleaded guilty to setting 67 fires and conspiring to commit arson. Bundick is not set for release until 2028.