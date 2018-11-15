County Names Tax Personal Property Tax Delinquents

By

By Linda Cicoira — The 35 highest outstanding personal property tax bills in Accomack total $782,915, according to a chart distributed to county supervisors this week.

At the top of the list is KMX Chemical Corporation, a recycling chemical facility in New Church that stopped operating last June. It owes $70,103 in back taxes.

When the plant closed, CEO Hubert Fleming reported “stored chemicals, all operating permits, including environmental permits” would be maintained. “There is minimal chemical inventory at the plant, and the plant facilities will be continuously monitored.”

Next on the delinquent list is Benny Franklin Hall, of Oak Hall, a local farmer who owes $65,858. Hall was also on the delinquent real estate list for $28,891. Benny F. Hall & Sons Trucking Co., also of Oak Hall, owes $14,312 in delinquent personal property for a total tax debt of $109,061.

Hall is serving six months in federal prison for conversion of mortgaged property, an unrelated incident. Hall’s crime was for selling “approximately 120,000 bushels of corn, which were mortgaged and pledged to Commodity Credit Corporation as security for the payment of certain loans totaling $276,277.87,” according to court records. The crime occurred between October 2014 and September 2017. He was also prohibited from opening any new lines of credit or bank accounts without the permission of the federal probation office.

Other debtors include:

F&G Automotive Inc., of Coastal Highway in Onley, owes back personal property taxes of $57,342.

Michael Anthony Finstad, of Pacolet, S.C., follows with a $40,003 bill.

Rudy A. Thomas Jr., of Tangier, owes $36,742.

B & L Produce Inc., of Onley, is in arrears for $35,924.

Warren Edward Northan, of Accomac, owes $26,854.

Island Investors Inc., which traded as Landmark Crab House, of Chincoteague, has a bill totaling $26,771.

Warren T. Fosque, of Parksley, is listed as owing $23,997.

George Thomas Kellam, of Keller, owes $23,986.

Davis Transport of Virginia, in Mappsville, has an outstanding bill of $23,439.

Eastern Shore Ambulance Inc., of Wilmington, N.C., is listed twice. The debt totals $33,129.

M.L. Excavation, of Snow Hill, Md., is listed as owing $19,588.

Sturgis Farms Inc., of Painter, has back personal property taxes of $18,374.

Ballard Construction, via Donald Ballard, of Westover, Md., owes $18,140.

Eastern Shore Tree Care/Robert J. Misuna, of Chesapeake, is in arrears for $17,917.

Keith Dale Lilliston, of Onancock, has a bill for back taxes of $17,241.

Joseph Ray Gillett, of Chincoteague, owes $16,932.

Interad Limited LLC, of Market Street in Onancock, which offers a link to BaySys.org through an online listing, owes $15,798. BaySys was the local aeronautical company that made big promises to Accomack County and closed owing money to several firms that filed lawsuits.

George Russell Alward IV and Candice B. Alward, of Atlantic, were listed as owing $15,653.

Frank William Blake III, of Pungoteague, owes $15,026.

Warren Evans Fairbanks Jr., of Traverse City, Mich., owes $14,893.

G.T. Kellam Trucking, of Center Avenue in Keller, owes $14,537.

Island Investors Inc., trading as Shucking House, of Chincoteague, has a $14,223 unpaid bill.

Flores Boys Harvesting LLC, of State Road in Labelle, Fla., owes $13,864.

Edward Lunn Tull, a Chincoteague developer, owes $12,669. He was also listed on the real estate list as owing at least $86,000 for a total of more than $98,670.

Cutting Up Lawn Care Inc., of John Taylor Road in Hallwood, owes $12,024.

David Stanford Ward, of Fletcher Road in Bloxom, is in arrears for $11,622.

T-F Grain Inc., of Lankford Highway in Painter, owes $11,483.

D & V Enterprises Inc., also known as Parksley Sign Co., of Bayside Road in Greenbush, owes $11,198.

George Michael Taylor, of Horntown, has an unpaid bill of $11,151.

Robert Davis Jr., of Mappsville, has accumulated a bill of $11,148.

Shore Enterprise Management Inc., of Oak Hall, owes $10,975.

Figures were rounded off to the nearest dollar.