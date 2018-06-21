County to Repurchase Only Lot It Sold in Wallops Research Park

By

By Linda Cicoira — In a surprise vote Wednesday night, Accomack supervisors directed County Administrator Mike Mason to proceed with buying back the only parcel in the Wallops Research Park that the county ever sold.

The $75,000 deal is for the same amount that the property was purchased for about a decade ago by Andy Garrett, a Northern Virginia developer who planned to put a 60,000-square-foot “Class A” office building there.

Mason said having the entire park back would help the county with marketing.

Supervisor Paul Muhly agreed. “I think it’s a good deal for the county.” He said the whole park would be easier to deal with.

“It was obvious that he (Garrett) wasn’t going to do anything with it,” Supervisor Grayson Chesser said later. “They made the offer,” he added referring to The Garrett Companies. “It is a prime location in the park.”

Putting in $4 million each, the county and state-financed a taxiway to the nearby NASA runway and constructed roads, sewer, water, power, and broadband at the park. Garrett bought the parcel before the infrastructure was in place.

In other business, the supervisors approved new procedures for a school contingency fund that would allow the “school board to react to emergency situations and unanticipated events requiring financial resources.”

The relationship between the supervisors and school officials has been tense in the past with the school division withholding more than $6 million in unspent money it considered a contingency fund. The school division was told the county rainy day fund was for such emergencies for all county uses and the surplus had to be returned. Since then Mason said the top board members from both panels have been meeting regularly and came up with the solution.

The new procedures call for the school board to maintain a contingency equal to 1.25 percent of its budgeted operating expenses. The upcoming school fund would be started “from the unencumbered portion of the school division’s fiscal year 2018 local appropriation” re-appropriated by the supervisors. “Any amount remaining” would be split by the two entities with the school portion going for school capital needs. The rest would go in the county’s general fund.

The amounts of money involved were not discussed.

Also related to schools, Supervisor Donald Hart voiced concern about the division stopping the recognition of valedictorians and salutatorians. The rest of the supervisors informally agreed and Chairman Robert Crockett directed Mason to share that thought with Superintendent Chris Holland.

The supervisors discussed the Coast Guard’s removal of aids to navigation along the Eastern Shore’s coast due to shoaling. At the suggestion of Supervisor Donald Hart, they agreed to send letters to the Army Corp of Engineers, the Coast Guard, and state and federal representatives reiterating their concern and to ask Northampton County leaders to join them in contacting the others.

Supervisor Ron Wolff said he was out at Gargatha Inlet recently. “You could have walked anywhere,” he said. “The whole inlet passage is nonexistent. It’s not the Coast Guard. They have no choice but to remove. If an accident happens, they are liable … I don’t know what we do.”

The board also:

Recognized oncologist Dr. Drury Stith for his 43 years of service to the community.

Voted to increase the tipping fee for bringing tires to the landfill from $1.14 to $2 each.

Applauded retiring workers Sheila West and Fredia Ward.

Received a report about the spending of $84,300 of the $100,000 proffer given to the county by a solar company to remove derelict buildings around Withams. Six old houses with a total of 198.68 tons of debris were removed.

Scheduled a public hearing for July on adjusting the sewer rate for the Central Accomack Service Area from $19.12 to $21.70 per thousand gallons.

They also re-appointed Ricky Ross and Gwendolyn Turner to the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission, Patricia Bloxom to the Board of Trustees of the Eastern Shore Public Library, Terra Custis and Nadjai Plowden to the Eastern Shore Community Policy and Management Team for At-Risk Youth & Families, Page May to the Harborton Boat Harbor Committee, David Fluhart and George Ward Jr. to the Quinby Boat Harbor Committee, and Kelvin Pettit to the Workforce Investment Board. Ted Shockley was appointed to the Eastern Shore Community College Board.