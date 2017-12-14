Court Affirms Fines And Jail Time In Wetlands Case

By

By Stefanie Jackson — Benjamin Mathai, of Manassas, was sentenced in Northampton County Circuit Court Monday to a total of 40 days in jail and fined $3,000 for clear-cutting approximately three acres of protected wetlands on his Exmore property without a permit in August.

The landmark decision was the only instance Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Jones could recall in which a Northampton judge handed down a jail sentence for violations regarding unpermitted wetlands use and soil disturbance. Judge W. Revell Lewis III disregarded the request of defense attorney, Adam Carroll, to give Mathai community service instead.

Mathai was found guilty of three misdemeanors. For unpermitted encroachment into the Chesapeake Bay Resource Protection Area, an unclassified misdemeanor, he was fined $1,000. For use of wetlands without a permit, and unpermitted land disturbing activity, both classified misdemeanors, Mathai was given fines totaling $5,000, with $3,000 suspended, and jail sentences totaling 24 months, with all but 40 days suspended. He was permitted to serve his time on weekends.

Lewis denied Carroll’s request for his client to begin serving time after the first of the year, and ordered Mathai to report to jail at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

Judge Gordon Vincent found Mathai guilty of all three offenses on Sept. 11, but Carroll filed an appeal that same afternoon. The appeal was withdrawn Dec. 5, when Mathai pleaded guilty.

In court on Monday, Mathai apologized and said he accepted responsibility for the wetlands destruction, but it did not earn him any leniency with the judge. Neither did the testimony of George Dilley, the Northampton-based marine construction contractor in charge of the wetlands restoration on Mathai’s property. He said Mathai has been “cooperative” and calls him once a week to discuss the progress of the wetlands restoration.

Mathai paid the $7,500 fine, the highest that can be imposed by the county wetlands board. He has paid about $137,000 for the wetlands restoration, a figure he expects to climb to $160,000 by the time the project is completed. Mathai estimated he has paid between $8,000 and $12,000 to land consultant Ellen Grimes, $32,000 to engineer John Salm, and between $70,000 and $78,000 to George Dilley to date.

He said the criminal proceedings against him ruined the “solitude, peacefulness, [and] calm” he sought in purchasing property on the Eastern Shore. Mathai admitted that he was at the property Aug. 6 “to make a payment” to the contractor he hired on Craigslist, and knew he needed a permit for the work being performed.

However, Mathai said he did not recall the Aug. 9 phone conversation between himself and then-wetlands board enforcement agent Kelley Parks, in which he claimed he was not there Aug. 6, and only wanted about 200 trees removed near the house. None of the trees removed from the property were near the house.

Jones stated there was no “good faith” error in the case, and disagreed with Carroll’s assessment that Mathai committed no “moral wrong.” Jones contended Mathai “got what he wanted” -— a better view of the water — and was not truly remorseful, but merely “sorry he got caught.” Jones asked the judge for a “stiff sentence to deter similar behaviors” by other wealthy property owners who may not be dissuaded by hefty fines.

In addition to the 40-day jail term and $3,000 in fines, Lewis sentenced Mathai to five years of probation, the same length of time as the monitoring period for the wetlands restoration and mitigation agreement. The court will revisit the case Jan. 21, 2019, to review mitigation progress.