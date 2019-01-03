Crash Claims Life of Horntown Man

By

By Linda Cicoira –A Horntown man was killed in Temperanceville in a single vehicle accident that occurred New Year’s Eve, according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the state police.

Dietrich Geramane Davis, 45, of Fleming Road, was driving a 2005 Ford Focus at the intersection of Chesser Road and Sand Street at 9 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road, struck several trees, and was ejected. Davis died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.