Crockett Clinches Chairmanship

By Linda Cicoria — Robert Crockett, an Accomack supervisor who represents Election District 6, was returned to the top spot of “Chairman of the Board” for 2018 by the rest of the panel Wednesday. Supervisor Donald Hart of District 8, who has previously served as both chairman and vice chairman, was chosen as vice chairman for the upcoming year.

“I look forward to another good year,” Crockett said. “Accomack County is in a good position,” but it will strive for a better position in the future.

District 7 Supervisor Laura Belle Gordy, vice chairwoman in 2017, would usually take the top job, but decided to let someone else step up. Supervisor Reneta Major nominated Hart.

“They will do their best because the women nominated them,” Major said with a laugh.

The votes to confirm Crockett and Hart for their respective roles were unanimous among those present. Supervisor Grayson Chesser was absent. The winter storm bearing down on the region was named “Grayson,” a fact not lost on his fellow supervisors.

“Grayson is coming,” said Hart, who is the director of emergency services. “Yeah, he’s busy.” Hart said the area could get hit with 6 to 10 inches or possibly a foot of snow. “Temperatures will go up a little bit and afterward will go very, very frigid. Beware of the tides … on seaside prior and on the bayside later. Tangier is iced in. The cutter is supposed to try to get there in the morning.”

Hart praised C. Ray Pruitt, director of the Department of Public Safety. “He’s just on top of it.”

The National Guard is coming and the Air National Guard will be available if needed on Tangier, Hart said.