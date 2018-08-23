DEQ-Sanctioned Water Withdrawals Total 3.4 Billion Gallons Annually

By

By Linda Cicoira — Groundwater withdrawal limits on the Eastern Shore are set by permits and consent orders and total around 3.4 billion gallons annually, according to information compiled from state Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) records.

Nearly a third of that figure, or 1,058,440,000 gallons, is allocated in permits to the two poultry plants in Accomack County.

Perdue Farms Inc. in Accomac shows the highest limits with 700 million gallons allowed annually and 78 million gallons allowed monthly. The permit will expire in July 2022.

Tyson Farms Inc., in Temperanceville is next with a permit that allows 358.7 million gallons to be drawn annually with 37.44 million gallons monthly. It expires December 2022.

Permits are issued for 10-year periods and are required for those withdrawing 300,000 gallons of water a month or more. They involve users in both Accomack and Northampton counties.

Drinking water supplied to towns, developments, and others amounts to limits of 538.2 million gallons annually. Chincoteague, which has the third highest limits of 219.4 million gallons annually and 34.1 million gallons monthly, is included in that list. Cape Charles, Captain’s Cove, Exmore, Parksley, Eastville, Onancock, Trails End, Triangle Mobile Home Park, and the Accomack and Northampton office complexes are also part of the total.

The overall groundwater withdrawal figure is anticipated to increase as additional applications are considered in the coming months. Of the 57 consent orders set to be reviewed by the State Water Control Board in September, 43 have completed the application process with DEQ. The majority of those are for poultry houses,

which would increase the industry totals.

Drew Hammond of DEQ spoke Wednesday before a crowd that gathered at Arcadia High School to hear about the consent orders. He said 262 comments were received in the first round, and another comment period is being offered through Aug. 31. A public hearing would be needed before actual permits for the consent orders are granted. Comments may be sent to Lee.Crowell@deq.virginia.gov

Hammond said decisions regarding withdrawal amounts would be based on agency evaluation, the proposed withdrawal amount, location to other withdrawals, and the aquifer proposed to be used.

The spokesman later said he was unaware of applicants ever being turned down. Instead, the agency would make adjustments as needed, ask for more information, or monitor more often. If limits are not met in the first five years, they could be adjusted down, he added. Hammond said the possibility of saltwater intrusion would also be considered.

Four aquifers, that are not limitless, supply the demand. The age of water ranges from 300 years to 30,000 years. The underground pools are replenished slowly with the lower one taking longer.

The Eastern Shore Post came up with 54 consent orders. The total limits of those are 430.8 million gallons and are:

•Van T. Tran’s Farm, Accomack, with limits of 19.4 million annually and 4.4 million monthly.

•Dennis Farm LLC, with limits of 16.8 million annually and 3.9 million monthly.

•Ronnie Watkins, Shore Time Poultry, Accomack, with limits of 14.5 million annually and 3.8 million monthly.

•Sanns Farm LLC for Sanns of the Shore, Accomack, with limits of 14.5 million annually and 3.3 million monthly.

•Teresa Farm LLC, Accomack, with limits of 12.9 million annually and 2.9 million monthly.

•William Davis and Theresa Lovell for Old Mill Farm, Accomack, with limits of 12 million annually and 3.1 million monthly.

•Horace E. Kelley for Eddie Kelly Farm, Accomack, with limits of 11.9 million annually and 3 million monthly.

•Ish Farm LLC for Ish Farm, Muhammad A. Parvez, Accomack, with limits of 11.5 million annually and 2.7 million monthly.

•Last Hurrah LLC for Last Hurrah Farm, Accomack, with limits of 11.3 million annually and 3.1 million monthly.

•Hoal An Tran and Kevin Vu for Giuse Farm, Accomack, with limits of 11.3 million annually and 3 million monthly.

•Dan V. Luu for Luu Farm, Spring Farm, and Phoenix Farm, Accomack, with limits of 10.6 million annually and 3.3 million monthly.

•McChicken Farms LLC for McChicken Farms, Accomack, with limits of 10 million annually and 2.5 million monthly.

•Le Ung and Mark McCready for Seaside Farm, Accomack, with limits of 10 million annually and 2.5 million monthly.

•Summers Rest LLC for Summer’s Rest Farm, Accomack, with limits of 10 million annually and 2.5 million monthly.

•Ryan Brady for Brady Farm, Accomack, with limits of 9.9 million annually and 2.7 million monthly.

•Son Nguyen for Turkey Run Farm, Accomack, with limits of 9.7 million annually and 2.8 million monthly.

•Jan and ET Trader of Trader Farms, Accomack, with limits of 9.5 million annually and 1.6 million monthly.

•Mohammad Chattha for Chattha Poultry Farm, Accomack, with limits of 9.4 million and 2.6 million monthly.

•Danny P. Huynh of Tai Dat Farm, Accomack, with limits of 9.4 million annually and 2.5 million monthly.

•Hien Tran of Fulushou Farm, Accomack, with limits of 9.1 million annually and 3.8 million monthly.

•Ali Razwan of Shore Livestock, Accomack, with limits of 9 million annually and 2.2 million monthly.

•Andrew Morey of Morey Farm, Accomack, with limits of 8.8 million annually and 2.3 million monthly.

•Edward Thornton for Ed, Pat & Brandy Sue Farm, Accomack, with limits of 8 million annually and 1.8 million monthly.

•Thomas A. Davis for Davis Farm, Accomack, with limits of 7.6 million annually and 2.1 million monthly.

•Miller Time LLC for Miller Time Farm, Accomack, with limits of 7.6 million annually and 2.1 million monthly.

•Vision Quest Enterprises for Vision Quest Farm, Accomack, with limits of 7.6 million annually and 2.1 million monthly.

•Greene’s Poultry Farm LLC for Phillip L. Greene, Accomack, with limits of 7.6 million annually and 2.1 million monthly.

•Hai Tran for Hai Tran Farm, Accomack, with limits of 7.5 million annually and 2 million monthly.

•Levi’s Farm LLC for Levi’s Farm, Accomack, with limits of 7.5 million annually and 2 million monthly.

•Goodman Poultry Farms LLC for Tanner Farm, Accomack, with limits of 7.3 million annually and 2.1 million monthly.

•Iqbal Mohammad for Elahi LLC, Accomack, with limits of 6.7 million annually and 1.6 million monthly.

•Ken Blair of Three Blairs Farm, Accomack, with limits of 4.5 million annually and 1 million monthly.

•Thomas Family Farms for Thomas Farm, Accomack, with limits of 4.1 million annually and 1.1 million monthly.

•FPNA Farms Inc. for Frank Mukhtar, Accomack, with limits of 3.9 million annually and 1 million monthly.

•Nicholas J. Thomas LLC of Wisharts Point Farm, Accomack, with limits of 3.9 million annually and 1 million monthly.

•Jessica L. Thomas of K&D Farm, Accomack, with limits of 4.6 million annually and 1.1 million monthly.

•Tri M. Tran of Elite Farm, Accomack, with limits of 4.5 million annually and 1.1 million monthly.

•Kevin Vu of Brittany Farm, Accomack, with limits of 5.7 million annually and 1.6 million monthly.

•Terry White Sr. of Eagle Birdie Par Farm, Accomack, with limits of 5.6 million annually and 1.5 million monthly.

•Tull LLC for Holland farm, Accomack, with limits of 5.6 million annually and1.5 million monthly.

•Tri M. Tran for TP Farm, Accomack, with limits of 5.6 million annually, and 1.5 million monthly.

•Hop Van Nguyen for Peter and Mary Farm, Accomack, with limits of 3.3 million annually and 900,000 monthly.

•Hop Van Nguyen for Nguyen & Emily Poultry Farm, Accomack, with limits of 3.2 million annually and 800,000 monthly.

•Ronnie Matthews of RW Farms, Accomack, with limits of 3 million annually and 700,000 monthly.

•Antonio Rogers of Rogers Poultry Farm, Accomack, with limits of 2.8 million annually and 800,000 monthly.

•Burke Palmer Booth of Pixies Poultry Farm, Accomack, with limits of 2.7 million annually and 700,000 monthly.

•Contrell Brown for Contrell Brown & Son Farm, Accomack, with limits of 2.6 million annually and 700,000 monthly.

•Mary Turlington of Turlington Poultry, Accomack, with limits of 2.5 million annually and 600,000 monthly.

•Spuddog Farm Property LLC for Spuddog Farm, Accomack, with limits of 5.2 million annually and 1.3 million monthly.

•Justice Poultry Farm Inc., Accomack, with limits of 2.4 million annually and 600,000 monthly.

•Claude G. Linton of CEC Farm, Accomack, with limits of 1.8 million annually and 500,000 monthly.

•Cole Bundick of Calabria Poultry Farm, Accomack, with limits of 1.3 million annually and 400,000 monthly.

•Claude G. Linton, Log Cabin Farm, Accomack, with limits of 1.3 million annually and 400,000 monthly.

•John E. Lavelle of Lavelle Poultry Farm, Accomack, with limits of 1.3 million annually and 400,000 monthly.

Existing permits belong to:

•David B. Tankard Jr., of David’s Nursery, in Northampton, with limits of 124 million gallons annually and 24.2 million gallons monthly. Expires August 2023.

•Ray Newman, of Newman Farms, in Northampton, with limits of 120 million gallons annually and 52.2 million gallons

monthly. Expires March 2026.

•Aqua Virginia Inc., Captain’s Cove utility company, with limits of 80,861,000 gallons annually and 13,048,000 monthly. Expires February 2024.

•Kuzzens Inc., formerly known as Six L’s, for Tipton Farm, in Northampton, with limits of 80,615,000 annually and 8,079,200 monthly. Expires September 2023.

•Cape Charles for Cape Charles Municipal Corp., with limits of 63.2 million gallons annually, 7.9 million gallons monthly, and 360,000 gallons daily. Expires August 2026.

•Kuzzens for Melfa Farm, with limits of 62.7 million gallons annually and 20.2 million gallons monthly. Expires February 2023.

•Commonwealth Chesapeake Co. LLC for power station, at New Church, with limits of 61.4 million gallons annually and 10.8 million monthly. Expires July 2026.

•Town of Exmore with limits of 60.8 million gallons annually, 9.92 million monthly, and 400,000 daily. Expires August 2027.

•Tankard Nurseries LLC for Lumber Hall Farm, Northampton, with limits of 59 million gallons annually and 7.4 million monthly. Expires September 2026.

•Hermitage Farms Nursery, Northampton, with limits of 57.23 million gallons annually and 15.42 million monthly. Expires July 2023.

•Phillip Custis for Custis Farm, Northampton, with limits 56.8 million gallons annually and 23.5 million monthly. Expires September 2023.

•Ray Newman’s Highway Farm, Northampton, with limits of 49.39 million annually and 18.95 million monthly. Expires March 2026.

•Del Monte’s Outten Farm, Northampton, with limits of 42,455,000 annually and 22,623,000 monthly. Expires March 2026.

•Donald L. Fitchett and David F. Mason for Home Farm & Fitchett Farm, Accomack, with limits of 42.14 million annually and 17.78 monthly. Expires March 2026.

• Dublin Farms Inc. for Seybolt Farm, Accomack, with limits of 32,292,000 annually and 21.3 million monthly. Expires May 2023.

•Willis Family Limited Partnership for Seaford Farm, Northampton, with limits of 30.18 million annually and10.73 million monthly. Expires March 2026.

•Town of Parksley with limits of 29.22 million gallons annually, 4.19 million monthly, 182,000 daily. Expires July 2026.

•Curtis H. Jones & Sons Inc., Jones 3 Farm, Northampton, with limits of 25.39 million annually and 9.961 million monthly. Expires September 2023.

•Chincoteague Bay Trails End Association Inc.’s utility company, Accomack, with limits of 25.2 million annually and 4.3 million monthly. Expires May 2023.

•Taylor and Fulton Inc. for Gillespe Farm, Accomack, with limits of 24 million annually and 10 million monthly. Expires October 2022.

•Charles D. Tankard, Tankard Farm, Northampton, with limits of 18.6 million annually and 7.8 million monthly. Expires August 2023

•Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club, Accomack, with limits of 18 million annually and 6 million monthly. Expires August 2023.

•Town of Eastville with limits 18 million annually, 3.05 million monthly, and 150,000 daily. Expires June 2026.

•Jeffery L. Shelly for Shelly Farm, Accomack, with limits of 16.6 million annually and 6.55 million monthly. Expires September 2023.

•Charles D. Tankard, Wyatt Farm, Northampton, with limits of 15.2 million annually and 4 million monthly. Expires July 2022.

•Ace 1971 and Gigi 1971 Trust for Hogneck Farm, Accomack, with limits of 15 million annually and 9.042 million monthly. Expires October 2022.

•Eleanor Bull Lambertson for C and H Farms Inc., Northampton, with limits of 15 million annually and 3 million monthly. Expires May 2024

•David B. Tankard Jr. for Bobtown Farm, Accomack, with limits of 14 million annually and 7,645,000 monthly. Expires August 2023.

•George T. Sharp, Edgwater Farm, irrigation, Northampton, with limits of 13.3 million annually and 6.6 million monthly. Expires May 2026.

•Kuzzens for Walker Farm, Accomack, with limits of 13.1 million annually and 6.24 million monthly. Expiration: September 2023.

•Northampton County Government Complex with limits of 13,042,000 annually and 1,121,000 monthly. Expiration: November 2020.

•Delmarva Enterprise, Dreamland Homes, Accomack, with limits of 12 million annually and 1.1 million monthly. Expires September 2022.

•Curtis H. Jones & Son Inc. for Jones 2 Farm, Northampton, with limits of 10.6 million annually and 8.49 million monthly. Expires March 2026.

•Mount Warren Farms LLC for Mount Warren/Custis Farms, Northampton, with limits of 8,145,600 annually and 814,560 monthly. Expires April 2019.

•Triangle Enterprises Inc.for Triangle Mobile Home Park, Accomack, with limits of 6.6 million annually, 710,000 monthly. Expires June 2022.

•Sun Sunset Beach RV LLC & Sun Communities Operating Limited for Sunset Beach Resort & Campground, Northampton, with limits of 6,177,000 annually and 1,214,900 monthly. Expires July 2023.

•Accomack County Office Buildings Waterworks, Accomack, with limits of 6 million annually and 660,000 monthly. Expires November 2023.

•Virginia Landings National American Corp. for Virginia Landing Campground, Accomack, with limits of 6 million annually and 1.58 million monthly. Expires December 2023.

•YMCA of South Hampton Roads for YMCA Family Campground, Northampton, with limits of 4.9 million annually and 971,457 monthly. Expires July 2022.

•William M. Daley of Broadleaf Farms, Accomack, with limits of 3.7 million annually and 626,000 monthly. Expires July 2023.

•Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation for Kiptopeke State Park, Northampton, with limits of 3,590,200 annually and 750,000 monthly. Expires March 2021.

•Kuzzens for KMC Camp, Northampton, with limits of 2.3 million annually and 572,000 monthly. Expires May 2021.

Other notable listings were:

•NASA Wallops Flight Facility, Accomack, listed twice with an expiration of July 2023. No limits were included.

•The Town of Onancock’s permit expired in February 2018 and allowed 80,615,000 gallons annually and 8,079,200 monthly.

•Bayshore Concrete Products, Cape Charles, recently closed, limits 27 million annually, 3 million monthly. Permitted through July 2023.

•Riverside Healthcare for Riverside Shore Rehabilitation Center, Accomack, no longer owned by Riverside, with limits of 5.16 million annually and 800,000 monthly. Expires February 2023.

Others listed but expired are:

•Kuzzens for Christian/Ames Farm, Accomack, limits 56,091,000 annually and 21,034,124 monthly.

•Kuzzens for Machipongo Farm, Northampton, limits 48.8 million annually and 14.1 million monthly.

•Kuzzens, Bowen Farm, Accomack, limits 42,620,000 gallons annually and 16 million gallon monthly

•Kuzzens, Marshall/Johnson Farm, Accomack, limits 36.1 million annually and 14.7 million monthly.

•Kuzzens, Grapeland Farm, Northampton, limits 31.3 million annually and 4.6 million monthly.

•Kuzzens for, Painter Farm, Accomack, limits 18.4 million annually and 8.52 million monthly

•Del Monte Fresh Production Inc., Mappsville Facility & Labor Housing, Accomack, with limits of 13.5 million annually and 2.4 million monthly.

•Donald Brennan for Roberts Farm, Northampton, limits 12.96 million annually, and 6.480 million monthly.

•Nottingham Brothers Inc., Holly Grove Farm, Northampton, limits 12.96 million annually and 4.32 million monthly.

•Ballard Brothers Fish Co. Inc., Cherrystone Family Camping Resort, Northampton, limits 11.1 million annually and 3.31 million monthly.

•Del Monte for Dennis Road MLC, Accomack. no figures listed.