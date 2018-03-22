Dize, Carney Run for Cape Charles Mayor

By

By Stefanie Jackson — Terry Carney and Smitty Dize are running for Cape Charles mayor in the May 1 town elections.

Carney, a retired FBI agent, current business analyst and background investigator, is a candidate who doesn’t view himself as a politician. “I call it as I see it,” Carney said. He believes in using common sense to solve problems, and would act as a “liaison to opposing views” if he were mayor.

Carney wants continued promotion and development of small businesses and the town harbor, which he envisions as Cape Charles’ “crown jewel.” He supports leveraging the town’s existing infrastructure to create “prosperity for the community,” maintaining the town’s character and not trying to be another “Myrtle Beach.”

Carney has held leadership positions on the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force and the FBI Evidence Response Team. He was security director for an emergent acquisition company, and served on the architectural review board in Petersburg, Va.

Carney and his wife, Nancy Cardone, began visiting the Eastern Shore in 2003 and moved to Cape Charles in 2009. She owns two businesses, a medical spa in Richmond and Love Letters, a specialty retail shop in Cape Charles. They have a blended family with three grown daughters. In his spare time, Carney enjoys fishing, photography, and golf. The people of Cape Charles “can trust in me” to keep “their best interests in mind,” Carney said, and pledged to listen to and address all their concerns, “whatever they may be.”

Dize is the Cape Charles harbormaster and manager of The Oyster Farm at King’s Creek. He is campaigning on four main points: “transparency … inclusion … accountability … and honesty.” Dize wants to ensure all Cape Charles citizens and business owners remain aware of the activities of the town’s mayor, council, and other officials,

and believes all taxpayers should be included in the decisions made concerning their town.

He was a boatswain for the U.S. Merchant Marine for nearly nine years. Other leadership positions Dize has held include shipboard representative for the Seafarer’s International Union, president of the United Methodist Men at the Market Street United Methodist Church in Onancock, and manager of the family seafood business.

A native of Crisfield, Md., Dize first visited Cape Charles in 1987 as a mate on a Smith Island crabbing boat. He became the Cape Charles harbormaster in 2005, when he lived in Onancock. Dize became a full-time resident of Cape Charles in 2013.

He has two sons, one of whom lives in Onancock, and many family on Tangier, where his father originated. Dize said his favorite hobby is “work” and finds a deep satisfaction in seeing projects to completion. Of his accomplishments at the harbor, marina, and town events, he said, “I believe that my work in Cape Charles speaks for itself.”