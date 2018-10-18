Duer Says A-NPDC More Interested In Grants Than Solving Problems

By

By Stefanie Jackson — It could be said Supervisor Robert Duer “shot the messenger” when Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission representative Clara Vaughn brought the Northampton Board of Supervisors a grant opportunity Oct. 9 to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety in the Cape Charles area. Duer implied the agency is more concerned with the size of the administrative fees it collects for overseeing grants than the size of the problems it seeks to solve.

“You’re grant prostitutes,” Duer said. “You’d rather go for 15 percent of $5 million than 15 percent of 300,000 (dollars).” The remarks came at the end of a diatribe over broader issues affecting a wider range of citizens, such as the county’s fractured infrastructure.

Vaughn told supervisors about a grant available through the Virginia Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Plan’s Bike and Pedestrian Safety Program.

It awards up to $5 million to projects increasing the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists in locations with high crash risks. There have been two pedestrian fatalities on Stone Road leading into Cape Charles since about 2014, Vaughn said.

The money could fund Phase 4 of the Southern Tip Bike and Hike Trail that was designed to connect Cape Charles and Cheriton parks and attractions along a 25-mile loop.

The trail would be extended another 3.6 miles, from the Cape Charles marina to the Food Lion shopping center on Route 13.

Safety enhancements would include a paved pathway separating bicycles and pedestrians from motor vehicles on Stone Road and featuring a signalized crossing at Route 13.

VDOT Accomac Residency Administrator Chris Isdell said the trail crossing is already under consideration in relation to the new traffic light proposed at the intersection of the highway and the south entrance to Food Lion.

Costs would be paid by the state’s Open Container Fund, constituted of fines from drivers caught with open containers of alcohol in their vehicles.

The grant has no local match requirement and would cover all costs from planning and engineering to construction.

But not every supervisor was impressed with the financial proposition.

“I’m not against bike trails, but I think there are a whole lot more needs in our county,” Duer said.

“We’ve got water and sewer we need, we’ve got affordable housing we need, we’ve got to pay our teachers and our law enforcement officers more … I realize it’s a grant … I just think we have too many needs other than a bike trail now to spend $5 million on. … It’s window dressing and we got a foundation to build.”

Supervisor John Coker reminded Duer that the funds aren’t taxpayer money, but fines. “They made a mistake, and they’re paying for that,” he said.

Coker also pointed out the purpose of the trail, “to keep people off the street so they don’t get killed by a car.”

Duer did not relent. “I realize that, but for $5 million, we could get every home in Nassawadox connected to sewer.”

“You have to stand for something,” he continued. “If we’re fine with 50-foot yachts and bike trails, and outhouses with pitcher pumps, then fine, let’s vote it through. I can’t do that.”

Chairman Spencer Murray said, “The A-NPDC needs to work on getting a solution for Occohannock Neck Road as much as they’re working on bike trails.” He was referring to a small area of Exmore where renters lack indoor plumbing.

Vaughn attempted to assure Duer that the A-NPDC was working on Exmore’s problems, but Duer was not appeased.

After accusing the agency of prioritizing money over problem-solving, Duer concluded, “That’s why nothing gets done. I’ve said my piece, I’ll shut up.” Vaughn needed supervisors’ approval of the project since the trail will enter Northampton County property, though it will mostly be contained within Cape Charles and the town will own and maintain the trail.

Supervisors approved Cape Charles submitting the grant application in a 3-2 vote, with Duer and Supervisor Oliver Bennett opposed.

A-NPDC Executive Director Elaine Meil, contacted later for comment about Duer’s remarks, said, “A-NPDC will continue to work with Mr. Duer and other local officials to advance community projects.”