Eastern Shore Man Dies Sunday From Gunshot Wounds

By Linda Cicoira — A 21-year-old Cape Charles native died from multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, Alvin Hopson, of the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond, Va., reported Wednesday. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Sheriff Todd Godwin identified the victim as Hasaan Burton, of Virginia Beach, Va. Another gunshot victim was treated and released from the local hospital but was not identified.

Godwin said at nearly 4:30 a.m. his office received a report the two victims were being taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital from the Exmore area. Upon their arrival, deputies learned Burton had died from his injuries.

Godwin later said the unnamed victim is not being cooperative with authorities in providing information about the incident. Godwin said it is believed the shooting occurred on Lankford Highway in Keller when shots were fired from one car into another. The other victim was the only other person in the vehicle with Burton.

Godwin also said authorities think an argument may have started at the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore. There were also incidents at the Royal Farms in Princess Anne, Md., and in New Church that may have been related. Videos of the properties are being analyzed by authorities, Godwin said.

No other information was released and no arrests have been made. The Burton family has declined to comment. Burton’s Facebook page said he was a 2015 graduate of Landstown High School in Virginia Beach.

A spokesperson for the Eastern Shore of Virginia 9-1-1 Center reported that Northampton EMS and Accomack Public Safety responded to the call. Sprint vehicles from both counties also went to the site at the intersection of County Line and Main Streets.

Officers from the state police, Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, and Exmore Police Department assisted Godwin’s deputies. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips may also be submitted through Godwin’s website at www.accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org