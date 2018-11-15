Exmore’s Community Fire Company Sues to Recover Bad Investment

By

By Linda Cicoira — Officials from Community Fire Company Inc., in Exmore, invested $100,000 in 2016 in a quick return venture and are still waiting to get the money back, which was derived from donations and provisions for Emergency Medical Services.

Despite a win in Northampton Circuit Court against Harvest Financial Group LLC, of Richmond, and owner, Kyle T. Mills, repayment of the funds has been held up by the appeal process.

Last summer, a jury recommended Harvest refund the initial investment and pay $145,000 in punitive damages. Judge Burke McCahill approved the order and eventually said another $48,000 in legal fees and costs should be paid by the financial firm. The group’s motion to set aside the verdict was denied.

Community Fire asked for $350,000 in punitive damages plus costs and attorney fees of $215,000. Harvest is appealing the case to the Supreme Court.

“We invested the money,” Chief Greg DeYoung said last week speaking about four fire company officers. “After several months we ultimately got information that it might not be a great investment. We were told it (the money) would be returned and it wasn’t … We trusted this person,” the chief continued. “We still have a lot of money that was invested properly.”

DeYoung would not disclose the agent’s name.

Court records state J. Michael “Mike” Johnson, of Midlothian, Va., portrayed himself to fire company officials as a representative in good standing with Harvest. Johnson was named in the initial lawsuit but was later eliminated as a defendant when amended papers were filed. This financial advisor successfully made money for the Exmore fire department in the past.

Tom and Pam Lewis, a married couple, and president and treasurer of the fire company, respectively, met with Johnson one night for dinner and on previous occasions to discuss investments, DeYoung said.

Johnson “asked if the fire company had any funds to invest. He was selling an investment loan program that was guaranteed to return principal plus a healthy rate of interest over a short term,” the lawsuit stated. “Johnson represented that the loan was a prudent investment … guaranteed. (He) failed to disclose a finder’s fee was being paid to him which represented a conflict of interest.”

The Lewises talked about the venture, then spoke to DeYoung and another officer, who was not named, and went back to the firehouse and wrote Johnson a check.

“Despite repeated demands by Community Fire for repayment, the promised return of capital and interest has not occurred,” the lawsuit stated. “And the investment is considered to be a total loss.”

The fire officials say Mills, Harvest’s owner, knew or should have known Johnson was sanctioned in 2013 “by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for amongst other things, lying to his customers about a short-term promissory note he sold them in connection with a fraudulent land development investment.” Johnson was suspended in all capacities for two years from November 2015 to 2017. He “was discharged from his former stock brokerage firm for engaging in unauthorized trades in customer accounts. In November 2013, he became the subject of at least two customer complaints.”

“Motivated by profit, Mills and Harvest consciously chose to turn a blind eye to Johnson’s past misconduct,” the lawsuit stated. The fire company was unaware of the complaints and the sanction when they invested the $100,000.

A written announcement sent to the fire company listed Johnson as Harvest’s director of investment strategies. Mills contends Johnson was selling his client list to Harvest and was supposed to be acting only as a liaison to make for a smoother transition. “Harvest and Johnson agreed that Johnson was to no longer to give investment advice to clients or to solicit clients.”

By 2012, Community Fire had amassed savings in excess of $500,000, which were earmarked for a new fire truck. Johnson was retained as the fire company’s investment advisor in March of that year and was told of the company’s “conservative investment objectives.”

Harvest has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, according to that agency’s website. The financial firm is listed as having more than $110 million under its management.

Disclosures on the site showed three customer disputes and three “employment separations after allegations” for Johnson. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed Johnson as being an employee of Harvest from Nov. 14, 2013, to Nov. 5, 2015.

Mills argued, “The money came out of community fire’s operating account. Not the fire company’s Harvest account and was never reflected on Harvest’s monthly account statements.” He said Harvest “did not learn of the investment until the lawsuit was filed.”

Mills further stated that no malice on the part of Harvest or Mills could be proven.