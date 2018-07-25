Family and Friends Want Murderer to Stay In Prison

By

By Linda Cicoira — It’s been 25 years since Robert “Bobby” Lewis, a native of Parksley, was murdered, shot in the back of the head and buried in a shallow grave by his assailant, who later called and left messages of concern for the family in his attempt to hide the crime.

Lewis’ family and friends still miss him. They want David Scott Moltedo, 49, who lived in Horsey, to serve life in prison, as he was sentenced to do for the capital crime in 1994. Moltedo also was given three years for use of a firearm in a felony and five years for credit card theft. The crimes occurred a year before parole was abolished in Virginia so he is still eligible for early release. Moltedo is in Augusta Correctional Center, near Craigsville, Va.

“His file with the parole board must be a foot thick,” said Donald Lewis, the victim’s only sibling and older brother, who lives between Fredericksburg and Richmond. “They say it is important” to let the panel know people are still hurting so letters continue to be written every year to keep Moltedo in prison, he continued.

“It was pretty devastating to the family,” Donald Lewis said. It’s not something that my parent’s ever got over. In talking to Frank (Russell), Bobby’s friends have never forgotten him or what happened.” The family still imagines what he would have done with his life and all that could have been.

In the past, Donald Lewis was told by board members that Moltedo’s case was the kind that would never lead to parole. “Whether that holds true with changing the people on the board (over the years), I don’t know. I don’t get a sense from them that he has been rehabilitated or taken responsibility for his action … Bobby was shot from behind from an angle above, in the head.”

He remembered his brother telling him “he had a sports car that needed work and this guy was supposed to paint his car in exchange for work on his house (Bobby Lewis was a contractor) and it just went downhill from there,” the brother said. “He actually left a note on Mom’s and Dad’s car and called looking for Bobby and said he had more work for him. And all the time he was dead.”

Bobby Lewis was killed July 6, 1993. The last time he was seen by his parents was that night when he came by for dinner, which was a common occurrence. A couple of days later, when he didn’t show up again, his father became concerned. No one had seen his pickup truck and they couldn’t reach him by telephone. The father and Russell checked his apartment and he wasn’t home.

A 14-year-old-girl, who spent time with the defendant’s brother, told police Lewis’ body was under a truck at Moltedo’s house. “The deputies dig and find Lewis face down, laying on top of a sewer line covered with freshly turned dirt,” according to testimony at the trial.

Moltedo said the two argued after Bobby Lewis learned that the defendant used Lewis’ credit card to buy appliances and a VCR. He said there was a scuffle and the gun went off.

“I knew the second that gun went off my life was over,” Moltedo told authorities back in the 1990s. “I understand that. I should never have tried to hide the crime. I just made one stupid mistake after another but I’m not a criminal. I’ve never harmed anyone in my lie. When Bobby and I got into that fight I never had any intentions of hurting him. Things just happened so fast and in the end, something terrible and unexpected happened. I know I did something wrong but I was convicted for a crime I didn’t do. Now I have to spend the rest of my life in prison for one mistake. I never planned or wanted to hurt that man. There’s not a day … that I don’t cry about all of this. So much has happened to me. I’ve been beaten up. I’ve been raped. I’ve been stabbed. I don’t want to spend the rest of my days living like this.”

Thursday, July 26, Moltedo has an interview with the parole board. The last effort to keep Moltedo in prison can be made by online readers by faxing letters to the board at 804-674-3284.