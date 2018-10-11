FedEx Contractor Said Confrontation With Hogg ‘Like From the Old West

By

By Linda Cicoira — The FedEx contractor thought he was encountering a man who wanted to learn about a delivery. But the former Northampton supervisor thought he had found another thief on his property.

Kyle Miller, who lives in Chesapeake, Va., was delivering packages with an employee, who lives in Norfolk, Va., on Sept. 23. They were near Cherrystone on the Eastern Shore.

“I got a smile on my face,” Miller said late last week. “Maybe, he is asking us about a package,” he thought when former Supervisor Granville Hogg blocked the delivery van’s path.

Instead, Miller said, the man had a gun and started yelling. “What the hell are you doing here? Who are you?” Miller said Hogg demanded to know. “After I gave him our information and everything, he was looking at us like ‘make a move.’ Like (from) the Old West,” Miller said. “You’re on my f…… property and I can do what I want to do,” Hogg told them, according to Miller.

The contractor said he objects to Hogg’s “insinuation that we were doing something wrong. He was acting like a vigilante.”

Miller said he asked Hogg to put the gun away. But Hogg wouldn’t. “He took both of the IDs into his hand,” Miller said, contrary to Hogg’s claims that he never got close enough to the vehicle to see them.

“I have had several issues in the past,” Hogg wrote to an Eastern Shore Post reporter Wednesday night. “Stolen vehicles, stolen equipment, break-ins, trespassing on oyster grounds, removal of oysters, theft of a house full of antiques. Three or four of these were foiled by me. I either had them on camera, been alerted by a security service that there was an intruder, or observed the persons in the act. The theft of the antiques has not been solved.”

He got trespassing warrants for Miller and his employee, Anthony C. Sivels.

“It is my belief they have been sent to the law enforcement agency … where FedEx is located. This is likely due to the limited information which I had,” which did not include their addresses.

Miller said he did not know why the GPS directed them to Secretairy Road when they were looking for Oyster Cape Road, which they later found out was on the other side of Lankford Highway. “We are numb to the fact that it wasn’t on that street,” Miller said.

Miller said his deliveries were backed up because of the threat of the hurricane and because the Chesapeake Bay-Bridge Tunnel had several closures around that time.

“There were probably 4,000 packages in the terminal” waiting to be delivered, Miller said. “Close to 200 to 210 packages (in the van) that day. That’s why I had a helper … I don’t want my reputation tarnished … It was Sunday. I wanted to be home drinking a beer, watching football. I didn’t want to be out there. I wanted to be home with my family … I couldn’t allow my truck to come over sooner.”

Miller said Hogg continued to hold on to the gun while they waited between five to 10 minutes for police to arrive.

“It floored me when he said he was in fear of his life,” Miller continued. “He literally came from down the road to block us in. I don’t see how he was in fear of his life.”

Miller said they called 911. When the deputy arrived, he told them that Hogg “and the sheriff are friends. They are buddies.” Miller said the deputy talked to the sheriff who referred the deputy to the commonwealth’s attorney. He was later told Hogg would be charged with a felony.

Instead, Hogg was charged with two counts of brandishing a firearm, which are misdemeanors, according to records filed in Northampton General District Court. The charges were brought by Miller and Sivels.

Northampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Beverly Leatherbury, who also serves as the county attorney, asked to be removed from the case. Accomack Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan was appointed by Judge W. Revell Lewis III of the local county circuit courts. Morgan would not comment on the case when asked about it Tuesday.

In an email, Hogg indicated the men were not in a FedEx vehicle. Instead, they were in a Penske rental truck. He said they were trespassing. The property is posted.

“Based on the conduct I witnessed, out of fear and respect, I have never been close enough to the individuals to read any identification they presented and (that was) the reason the sheriff’s department was notified,” wrote Hogg. “To my knowledge, they did not have a parcel addressed to me or the tenant nor any former tenant … When you see individuals driving recklessly, acting totally out of character, not being able to provide good reason for being on your property, I believe I have good reason to think my life is being threatened.”