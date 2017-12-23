Fire Destroys Clubhouse at Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club

Dozens of firefighters from across the Eastern Shore battled a blaze late Friday night that destroyed the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club’s clubhouse near Melfa. Details and more photos to come in the next edition of the Eastern Shore Post.

Update: A fire at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club was reported to the Eastern Shore 9-1-1 Center at 10:30 p.m. Friday. The first unit on the scene was Melfa. Firefighters also were dispatched from Wachapreague, Tasley, Onancock, Painter, Exmore, Parksley, Nassawadox and Bloxom. Melfa had an ambulance there. No one was transported in that ambulance. The clubhouse was destroyed.

More details will be reported as they become available.

Photo by Linda Cicoira