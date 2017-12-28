Fire Guts Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club

By

By Linda Cicoira — A fire that destroyed most of the clubhouse at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club last weekend was unofficially caused by an electrical problem in the attic, club President-elect Steve McClaskey said Wednesday.

“Two employees were closing up following a normal dinner and they heard the alarm,” McClaskey continued. “They checked it and it said, ‘attic.’ They looked around and saw some smoke. By the time they got their stuff together, smoke was coming out of the air vents. They went outside and saw that the roof was on fire. We are very lucky that they were safe … it happened quick,” he said.

A state investigation was made and the club’s insurance company probed the remains.

“We’re fully insured,” said McClaskey, who was elected president in November and doesn’t officially take charge until Jan 1. “We came off one of our better years in a long time. We added 60 new members last year.”

The blaze was reported to the Eastern Shore 911 center at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22. The first unit on the scene was Melfa. Dozens of firefighters also were dispatched from Wachapreague, Tasley, Onancock, Painter, Exmore, Parksley, Nassawadox and Bloxom. Melfa had an ambulance there. No injuries were reported. The volunteers were there for hours making sure hot spots did not reignite.

McClaskey said the club members are trying to stay positive. “We have some new opportunities ahead of us. We’re trying to focus on those. We’ve been with this community for a long time and we intend to remain here.”

Computer backup records were in a safe and were able to be accessed. “We obviously lost paperwork,” he said. “But payroll” and other financial items were on the computer and have been retained. The clubhouse was completely destroyed. The roof, wooden dance floor, bar and kitchen, gone.

The club’s Harbor Room is adjacent to the main clubhouse. “The breezeway has a huge fire door and it worked like it was supposed to,” McClaskey said. A sensor “was triggered when it got hot enough, so it came down. There was a lot of smoke damage.” But the hope is that room can be salvaged.

McClaskey said a wedding was planned for the next day and was already set up in the Harbor Room, “with flowers and linens and the works.” Those items were ruined.

McClaskey’s sister, Andrea, who lives in Virginia Beach, made another wedding cake for the couple and drove it to the event. The bride and groom, who were not identified, are new members to the club.

Blake Johnson, owner of The Island House Restaurant in Wachapreague, agreed to host the wedding at his establishment. He closed his dining room to other customers Saturday so it could still be held.

“I called him up, he said, ‘What time?’ He had the evening set aside for his company party for his employees. They all came together and really stepped up to the plate.”

“We decorated and made the place nice for them,” said Cheketa Fitzgerald, an assistant manager at the restaurant. “It was going to run into our party” for staff at 9 p.m., she said. “We invited them to stay later and they invited us to enjoy their band.” About 80 people came to the wedding, she said.