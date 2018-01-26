Former Trooper Godwin Pleads Guilty

By

By Linda Cicoira — Johnny Godwin, the former senior Virginia trooper, charged with six counts of forging tickets in November 2016, pleaded guilty Friday in Accomack Circuit Court to three amended charges of falsifying records, which are misdemeanors.

The 43-year-old Greenbackville man was given suspended 12-month terms in jail for each of the three charges and ordered to do 100 hours of community service during the two years he is on good behavior. Godwin was banned by the court from ever holding another position of public trust.

See more in next week’s edition of the Eastern Shore Post.