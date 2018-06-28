Chesapeake Bay Foundation Urges Council to Say ‘No’ to Offshore Drilling

By

By Stefanie Jackson — Terra Pascarosa, a one-time Cape Charles resident and a representative of Oceania, “the world’s largest ocean conservation group,” was the first of several speakers to ask the town council to take a position against offshore drilling June 21.

She requested that town council write a resolution stating Cape Charles’ opposition to offshore drilling and seismic exploration (using shock waves to search for crude oil, natural gas, or minerals below the earth’s surface for commercial gain).

Pascarosa said there is only about a 30-day supply of oil deposited along Virginia’s coasts, and with 86,000 jobs, $4.8 billion in the state’s gross domestic product, and the health of marine life at risk, it amounts to “a really little, potential reserve off the coast of Virginia, for no reward for all of our towns on the coast.”

Accomack and Northampton counties have passed resolutions opposing offshore drilling, and Pascarosa believes the towns should follow suit.

Wayne Creed agreed and encouraged Virginia citizens to form a “coalition, as they did in Florida, to pressure the governor … to go to the President and say, ‘You have to take us off the list.’”

Tim Krawczel said, “Big energy companies will be just fine if they don’t have Virginia to drill offshore of.”

Jay Ford, representing the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, offered a slightly different perspective: what would happen if offshore drilling occurred on the Virginia coast and there was no disaster.

“We would get zero jobs, and we would get zero tax dollars,” Ford said.

Even without an oil spill, the everyday operations of offshore drilling would put the Shore’s aquaculture at risk, he added.

Also, the NASA Wallops Flight Facility would not be awarded contracts to develop technology for the Mars mission because the presence of offshore drilling wells would cause unaffordable insurance costs, he said.

Ford asked the council to join “the Eastern Shore in saying ‘no’ to offshore drilling.”

Town Staff Praised for Quick Action

There was another major water leak recently in Cape Charles, this time affecting a local restaurant, but instead of a complaint, the incident generated kudos to town staff for volunteering to help clean up the flooded dining room before extensive damage could be sustained.

The June thank-you note from the Oyster Farm at Kings Creek dockmaster (and Cape Charles mayor-elect) Smitty Dize appeared in stark contrast to the April letter of complaint written by Jeff Dawson, a Maryland resident who owns a home in Cape Charles that was severely damaged after a January water line break that caused a 300,000-gallon leak.

Dawson reported that public works staff failed to notify him after finding the leak and shutting off the water, and he requested a credit on the $5,700 water and sewer bill he received after the flood occurred.

He originally had been offered a $3,400 credit to the sewer portion of the bill, but nothing for the water portion, as per town policy. Dawson was awarded a similar credit on the water portion of his bill by town council on May 17.

A water line broke at the Oyster Farm’s C-Pier restaurant sometime after closing on June 10, which was discovered the following morning, along with a flood covering more than half the dining room floor.

Public works crew, who were nearby attending to another matter, happened on the scene and “immediately jumped in (without being asked) and helped us get the water off the hardwood floors as fast as we could to prevent major damage … if it wasn’t for the assistance of town staff members we may have had to replace them (the floors) during our busy season,” Dize wrote.

The note personally thanked public works staff Billy Powell, Dan Dabinett, Gerald Elliott, and Ralph Bowen for helping “when they didn’t have to and the professionalism they showed while assisting us in an unexpected situation.”