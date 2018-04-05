Glamping Movement on Eastern Shore

By

By Linda Cicoira — One reason people are showing an interest in visiting the Eastern Shore of Virginia is the “glamping” movement.

And in case you don’t know what that is, just replace the “c” from camping and add the “gl” of glamour and you’ve got it. Not convinced that roughing it can be fun? Well, it’s not as unrefined as it used to be.

At Kiptopeke State Park, you can get a yurt, which looks like a screened-in gazebo, perched on a high bluff overlooking the beach, with nearby lighted fishing pier, kayak and bike rentals, and a bird watching station.

“It gives you a cozy house for the night with conveniences nearby, but not too close,” an advertising link states. There is also tent camping there, RV sites, lodges and cabins, the largest of which sleeps 12.

With glamping, nature meets luxury, so all the untamed and unique parts of the world, like the Shore, can be enjoyed without sacrificing anything.

People are interested in Accomack and Northampton counties and they are using the internet to find out what’s happening here, Kerry Allison, director of the area’s tourism commission, told the Chincoteague town council and mayor Monday night.

Since 2013, the group’s Facebook page has gotten 22,620 likes with another 1,724 being observed on Instagram. There were 1,020 clicks on the digital advertising for fall oyster roasts that targeted Mid-Atlantic Food & Wine lovers.

The commission has also gotten 26,153 views on YouTube since 2009 and 3,230 Facebook views since 2014 when featuring the “Secrets of the Sewansecott Oyster,” those big, full-bodied and briny mollusks that leave you with a sweet taste and begging for more.

The tourism commission is hooking people up for a stay in an old watch house along the Atlantic that waterman used to guard their oyster crops against thieves. SouthEast Expeditions leads this kayak trip on the lower Shore, where a visitor can search for seafood in the surrounding waters and have a feast for dinner.

Or escape to Holly Bluff Island Guest House, a 15-minute boat ride from Cape Charles, adjacent to the Eastern Shore of Virginia National Wildlife Refuge and Smith and Mockhorn Islands at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay. The guest house is circa 1930s and was once a hunting and fishing lodge for wealthy northerners. The power comes from propane gas tanks and the shower is from a rain-catching system.

Today’s camping resorts include swimming pools, playgrounds, restaurants, camp stores, coffee shops, organized games, movie nights, rental and tackle shops, places to juice up your devices and concierges to help you find interesting day trips. Check out KOA Chincoteague Island; Pine Cove Campground and Waterfowl Park, on Chincoteague; Tall Pines Harbor Campground in Temperanceville; Tom’s Cove Campground; Wachapreague Campground; Virginia Landing Campground in Quinby; Cherrystone Family Campground in Cheriton; and Sunset Beach Resort at Kiptopeke.

Allison says 75 percent of people going to the commission’s website are first-time users. The Eastern Shore has been the fastest growing region for four years.

About $7.5 million flowed into the local towns and counties from tourism meals, other sales and transient occupancy taxes. A total of $273.7 million was spent in 2016, the latest year for which figures are available. Allison said that is an average of $749,797 a day.

Priorities for 2018, include completing a new website, exploring new revenue streams and marketing agri-tourism, wellness vacations and local towns.