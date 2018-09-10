Governor Northam Issues Mandatory Evacuation Order for Zone A Effective Tuesday

By

Hurricane Florence could cause massive flooding in coastal areas

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam this evening issued a mandatory evacuation order for coastal Virginia residents in Zone A in advance of Hurricane Florence, effective Tuesday, September 11 at 8 a.m.

Zone A includes low-lying areas of Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore. Residents of Zone A are urged to move to higher ground. Information about shelters will be available soon.

“Hurricane Florence has the potential to cause catastrophic flooding, especially in our coastal areas,” Governor Northam said. “This evacuation is for the safety of thousands of Virginians living in that zone. But the effects of this storm will be felt statewide, and I encourage everyone in Virginia to prepare now.”

Governor Northam’s decision to call for a mandatory evacuation was based on the most recent data and forecasts available, which show the potential for flooding in coastal areas.

While the storm’s track may still change, the models agree that Virginia can expect significant impacts—coastal storm surge, inland flooding that may be severe, high winds, and widespread power outages.

Virginians in coastal areas can see which zone they live in by going to knowyourzoneva.org.

Governor Northam has declared a state of emergency for Virginia, to begin preparation of state assets. Also on Monday, Governor Northam requested a federal emergency declaration in advance of the storm, to ensure the availability of federal resources to help Virginia with storm response.