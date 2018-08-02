Guilty Pleas From Woman Who Neglected, Caged Her Children

By

By Linda Cicoira — Malista Ann Ness-Hopkins pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to neglecting five of her children “in a manner so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life.”

She could be sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison and fined $12,500.

After a complaint was filed with the county’s department of social services last summer, a worker went to the defendant’s Mearsville home and found the residence was filthy, it smelled of urine and feces, the children had lice and flea bites, and two of them were held in makeshift crib cages, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Wolff told the court.

Three of the children were under three years old. All were younger than 18. One growled and hissed “like a caged animal,” Wolff said.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III allowed Ness-Hopkins, 39, formerly of Gladding Road, who is now living in Accomac with a friend, to remain free on $10,000 bond until sentencing, which is scheduled for December.

The children are in the custody of their grandmother and foster care.

In late 2016, Wolff said, another of the defendant’s nine children was living with her. The daughter stated Ness-Hopkins would punish the children by locking them in their room or crib and withholding food. The defendant’s mother was also aware of her locking them in their cribs. Wolff said Ness-Hopkins had promised not to do that again.

It was later realized the youngest child was seven months behind in getting vaccinations. Another child was diagnosed with reactive detachment disorder caused by severe neglect. A third child was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and another unspecified disorder. All visitation with Ness-Hopkins “was ceased” for the third child, the prosecutor said.

“The defendant found herself overwhelmed in the situation she was in,” defense lawyer Tucker Watson said. “She was residing in a home that was dilapidated” and she had no income. She planned to move to Whitestone, Va. “When social services entered the house, they did observe boxes.”

Watson said Ness-Hopkins’ boyfriend died in May 2016. “It was a devastating point in her life. Depression and grief and the overwhelming nature of taking care of five small children triggered the neglect. She was suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder from her own childhood … she is heartbroken for many reasons. It saddens her that she and her children had to live in that situation … the two young boys had experienced climbing out of the cribs … and it is a well-documented risk.”

Watson said there are numerous gadgets on the market that keep children from climbing out of their cribs. “The defendant obviously didn’t have the money to buy those.” He said his client locked them in the cribs when they were sleeping and she was doing the same.

“She would deny that she ever disciplined the children in a dangerous manner.” There was “no evidence of abuse, no injuries. Only neglect. She had been attending doctors visits for all her children and there are records of that.”

Lewis said he would consider a detention and retention program as requested by Watson.