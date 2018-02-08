Hallwood Struggles to Regain Footing

By

By Linda Cicoira — In the midst of suspicion, speculation, sums and a state police investigation Monday night, former town clerk Angel Taylor attended a Hallwood Town Council meeting — her first since her car burned in October, destroying all the town records just before an audit deadline.

Taylor resigned right after the fire, leaving those who trusted and depended on her to fend for themselves. Town officials realized there were discrepancies and are struggling to obtain records by asking citizens to bring in receipts, sending out notices, getting canceled checks and balances from the bank and by going to utility and service companies to gain figures.

Taylor was at the session to complain about how officials are running things. She had obvious mistakes in a notice for delinquent taxes she received Jan. 22 and was upset about an incident in which her brother, Tim Johnson, was told he could either sign an affidavit saying he had paid her in cash for his taxes, which is what he had claimed, or pay again. Mayor Jackie Poulson told him he could be forced to testify in court if he signed.

Johnson refused to sign and paid another $200. Town officials said they would take anyone by their word and their signature.

During the meeting, Poulson and others publicly commended Taylor for all she did for the town. They even asked her opinion on issues that arose because of her expertise.

But at other meetings where she was not present, Taylor has been blamed for missing funds she has been accused of using to pay the electric bills at home and at her husband’s auto business. Taylor has not been charged with any crimes. The state police has not completed its investigation. Officers told Poulson they wouldn’t confiscate a computer he said belongs to the town but is still in Taylor’s possession.

“It’s pretty hard to go against friends,” Poulson said after the session. “Actually, she is a family member too, (a) cousin. They (Taylor and her husband) helped me get elected,” he continued. “I took a sworn oath to the town’s people. But it’s hard … I’ve got an ungrateful job now and I’m going to stick this out.” Poulson said he will likely have to run for re-election to finish the task but will resign once it’s over. “She did a good job, but when she didn’t, she will be prosecuted,” he said.

The town sent her a notice threatening to put a DMV stop on her vehicle if she didn’t pay about $1,800 by Feb. 1 for taxes owed from 2012 to 2017. She explained her car was a 2013 model and she bought it in 2016, so, she shouldn’t be charged for 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

“You can’t guesstimate,” she said of her bill. “Something different has to be done. … You cannot charge me for a car that was never even built” in 2012. She also said her brother needed to be repaid for some of his charges because the real estate wasn’t bought by him until 2016. “You basically scared him into paying,” she said. Taylor added, estimating wasn’t necessary since information could be found on the county website or by asking the county treasurer for help.

“If people don’t want to sign the affidavit, most of the time, they haven’t paid it,” Poulson said. “We’re giving everybody the benefit of the doubt.”

Taylor said she wasn’t looking for “an out.” She also said she could not afford to have her driver’s license put in jeopardy.

“The town does not want to charge a penny … that is not owed,” said Shrieves. “They (may) show receipts or explain it like you did with the year of the car. There are some people who have not paid our taxes … The town is fine if someone is trying … we don’t want to overburden anybody.”

“Did everybody get this letter?” Taylor asked.

Shrieves said he sent 30 letters to the 83 households in town in the hopes that more people would come forward. No action has been taken to go through the DMV, in part because officials have not yet learned how to do that.

“It looks like we’re going against her,” Poulson said later. “And in a way, I guess we are, but we’re just trying to make a paper trail of the money for the future. She told me a lot of people in the town paid cash and they didn’t. … I’m not too sure that all the records got burned up.” Poulson said canceled checks showed there were two laptops. He believes she has one that she won’t give back.

“We’ve come a long way. … We’re doing everything that we can to help the people in the town,” the mayor continued. “I’m pretty sure we’re going to make some mistakes. She has created this problem for herself. The checks are showing that she took money. … We report what we see on paper. … The letter did just what we thought it would do, got people to come out. It helped us a lot. I just hope when it’s all settled and done that the town can get back on the right track. We’re trying our best without records. It’s hard.”

On the other side, Taylor told the council she is also stuck. “I have no way to defend myself either because there aren’t any records,” she said. “It’s accepting their word. My word is maybe they didn’t pay me.”

“That was just a letter that we wanted to get out,” said Poulson. “It wasn’t correct. Everybody knows it. We wanted to get everything settled. It wasn’t intended to get you in any trouble.”

“I’m going to put out a correction,” said Shrieves. “According to Angel, I scared them too much.”

Former Councilman Tim Clougherty was tasked with comparing the town’s account with ANEC and with bank receipts. He found a payment in February 2014 for $93.40 for street lights that was not shown on any of the town’s accounts. Also in 2014, the town paid $712.69 but was only credited for $414.20. In 2015, the town paid $10,386.62 to ANEC but was credited with paying $9,135.71 or a difference of about $1,251. In 2016, $9,622.93 was shown to be paid, with $7,861.43 being credited for a difference of $1,405.50.

“The payment structure bounced all over the place which made this very difficult,” Clougherty said. In 2017, $7,638.54 was paid to ANEC but the town was billed $6,027.36 or $1,611.18 less. Also, Clougherty said on Nov. 23, 2015, there was no electronic payment to ANEC for $704.41 but a check for the amount was written to Taylor, meaning she could have written the check to herself and then paid the electric bill.

“They (ANEC) did tell us they can’t tell us where that money went,” he said of the differences. “That information has to be” obtained through a subpoena. “Jackie is going to turn information over to state police,” he added. For “2012 and 2013, payments and bank accounts matched completely.”

Poulson reported his tires were slashed while his vehicle sat in front of his home. He believes the culprit is somehow connected to the investigation. That was a couple of months ago. He paid $428 to replace the two tires and installed cameras. Then, it happened again.

“I had the camera on,” he said. “They shined a light on it” so it couldn’t get a picture. Two more tires on his Subaru Outback were destroyed. As the suspect was leaving, the silhouette of “one big person” could be seen. Poulson said this has happened so often, he now gets a discounted rate of $314 for the pair.

The mayor said more than $32,000 was overpaid from town coffers to Taylor for her salary or to pay the electric bill for her home and at her husband’s auto business. He said she got about $21,000 more than she should have for income.