Hallwood Tries to Reconstruct Years of Burned Financial Records

By Linda Cicoira — Accusations, betrayal, thousands of dollars in missing money, death threats, family spats and using the honor system to figure out who owes back taxes and fees, are among the things going on in Hallwood.

Some of it started in early October when a fire in a car belonging to former town clerk, Angela Taylor, destroyed all the town’s records just days before a long-overdue audit was to be made. Taylor lives about 350 yards from the town office and mostly did the town work at her home.

She quit the job immediately after the blaze leaving a note about her departure and details about the fire in the town office for officials to find. Taylor said she put the records in the car to take to the auditor in Atlantic. The fire occurred about five miles from Hallwood on the opposite side of town.

Since the fire, Mayor Jackie Poulson and Danny Shrieves, pastor of Hallwood Baptist Church, have been trying to make sense of bank statements and residents’ receipts. They got three years of records from the bank. Council members looked over the documents at a meeting Monday night. Those papers were released to the Eastern Shore Post just after the session. Poulson explained that more than $32,000 was either paid from town coffers to Taylor (for more than her usual salary) or used to pay the electric bill for her home and at her husband’s auto business. Poulson reported the town’s checking account number was changed, the lock on the post office box was changed, two signatures are now required on checks, a computer was installed in the town office (the one there was about 15 years old), QuickBooks was installed in the computer, three years of checks written by the town were studied and real estate and personal property tax bills were mailed.

Former Mayor Tim Raynor said he thought two signatures were already required. But he wasn’t sure as he signed and left the rest to Taylor. “I always trusted her,” he said. Poulson and Shrieves are now set up to sign the checks.

In the near future, the lock on the town office’s door will be changed, three years of checks received by the town will be studied, four more years of checks will be obtained, all town debits and credits will be put in the program, QuickBooks will be backed up and saved in two locations, a sign will be completed and erected at the town office stating hours of operation and Poulson will further review town charges from the electric company.

Poulson and Shrieves obtained the 2017 town budget from an old edition of the Post, where it had been advertised. The budget shows the clerk’s salary at $4,200. Checks show she was paid $8,585.42 in 2015, $10,367.69 in 2016 and $7,470 in 2017. Poulson noted that occasionally she was paid extra for being at the office to sell vehicle decals.

The budget showed income at $45,227 and expenses at $42,616. Poulson said.

Hallwood gets a $10,000 grant to be given to the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company. That money hasn’t been turned over yet because some of it will be needed for overdue bills including more than $7,000 for trash collection. Davis Disposal had not been paid for five months.

Hallwood has about $13,400 in the bank, which includes the grant money. Virginia Municipal League insurance was canceled in 2015, officials also learned. “Everyone was under the impression we still had it,” Poulson said.

Poulson said the refuse company will allow them to pay off the debt. The fire company was also willing to wait. “Bloxom will take our money when it’s available,” the mayor said. “Once we pay back Bloxom and get the trash bill straight,“ Poulson added, “I think we can have free trash pick up again.”

Shrieves was given the job of clerk for $350 a month, the same salary Taylor was supposed to be paid. There was no discussion at the session about the laptop computer Poulson previously said belonged to the town, but was still in the possession of Taylor.

State police are investigating the incidents. Taylor has declined commenting while the investigation is ongoing.

The meeting Monday started with Rebecca Like calling Poulson a “two-faced liar.” Like said Poulson knew she had not resigned from the panel six months ago when she left a meeting saying she was quitting. While she called him names, the mayor opened the door to the small one-room town hall and asked her to leave. She and a man, who was not identified, walked out while she continued to scold Poulson. Shrieves then offered a prayer.

Like was elected to the position and never formally gave her resignation. The council also did not vote to accept it. Councilman Richard Selinsky was appointed to fill Like’s term. He pushed for the audit and has been the only official to stop holding out hope that Taylor hadn’t betrayed them. Minutes for the meetings were also destroyed in the fire.

“I think a lot of Angel and Greg both,” Shrieves said during the meeting. “I’m not in the law enforcement area. I’m just adding up the numbers.” The officers “will do what needs to be done.”

“I think that she (Taylor) served us for many years in a job that nobody else would have done,” Raynor said after the meeting. “Why would anybody want revenge?” he asked.

“That’s not revenge that’s justice,” Selinsky said. “Let’s follow the law and sentence accordingly.”

“We don’t know she’s guilty of anything,” Raynor replied.

“I want the restitution,” Selinsky said. “Seven years she stole from everyone.”

Selinsky’s wife, Jaime, filed a petition for a protective order to keep Taylor’s husband, Greg, away from her family. She stated in court records that it would take at least six months for the state investigation to be completed. “I live a half-mile from Greg and he always seems to know where we are.” She and Selinksy were shooting at targets on private property just outside of town on Oct. 25, when Greg Taylor stopped his car along the road and yelled out the window.

“You better take aim … you’re going to need every gun you got,” Richard Selinsky recounted Greg Taylor shouting. “I’m going get you both,” he said pulling away and then stopping again to add, “and, I’m going to kill your daughter too.” The official said his daughter is 13 years old.

Judge Gordon Vincent granted a one-year protection order to the Selinskys during a hearing in Accomack General District Court Wednesday. Mrs. Selinsky said she had got an emergency order 17 days earlier immediately after the threat was made.

“He seems to take enjoyment in the death of children,” Smith testified. Smith played a tape for the judge from 17 years ago in which Taylor told him he was glad Smith’s daughter died. Smith said Taylor repeated that statement several times just before the incident with the Selinskys occurred. Vincent did not allow the recent recording to be played. But Smith said it would include, “I’m glad your daughter is dead, you ain’t getting her back either. She’s burning in hell” like the car.

Both the Taylors said Greg Taylor yelled out the window to ask Richard Selinsky to stop talking about his wife and not to bother his daughter. “You need to leave the guns out of this. You better leave my wife alone and my daughter too,” they testified he said.

“I understand the justice system has to do an investigation” regarding town property, Greg Taylor added. “My daughter is in high school. … She’s being bullied … Facebook is not allowed in my house. … We don’t talk about people. … I don’t even know his daughter. Don’t even know what she looks like.”

Greg Taylor said the mayor warned him that Selinsky carries a gun. Poulson was not at the preceding. Selinsky said he got a carry permit about five years so he could easily transport his gun to target practice, not to intimidate anyone.

Angela Taylor said Smith played the old tape of her husband at a town council meeting in an attempt to discredit her. He wanted her to apologize for something her husband did a long time ago.

“I don’t know why they act like they are scared,” Greg Taylor said. “Nothing was said about his daughter. The word ‘kill’ was never used. Nothing was said to threaten anybody … I go by his house … I live on a dead end street. I have to go by his house…. I’m not trying to hurt him or anything like that.”

Councilwoman Barbara Ferriell, Poulson’s sister, also has missed some monthly meetings. Poulson suggested she was no longer interested in serving and Like could come back on the council in her place. Resident John Smith said he would take the council seat. No decisions were made. A formal resignation was going to be sought.

Residents said Ferriell has not been coming to meetings because she and Poulson have a dispute regarding adjoining properties.

Shrieves urged town residents to bring in any receipts they have so they can be recorded. The office will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Saturday and Monday of each month. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month. Copies of receipts can also be emailed to townofhallwoodva@gmail.com.

Poulson said the good news was if everyone pays their real estate taxes, they will have $400 more than what the budget reflects. About $200 more would be collected in personal property taxes. In addition, they will get $1,800 more than anticipated in sales tax.

Selinsky wanted to know if the money was coming in and was just not shown in the budget.

“Yes,” Poulson answered.

It was also reported that when residents paid cash for taxes, trash collection or decals, money was not deposited in the town bank account. And they pay $987 to get the grass cut when the total should have been $500.