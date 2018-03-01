Hazardous Conditions Close Local Favorite Restaurant

By

By Linda Cicoira — Tammy & Johnny’s on Lankford Highway in Melfa, known for more than five decades as the spot to stop for fried chicken, closed its doors earlier this month because conditions inside were a threat to the safety of workers and the public.

The phone number associated with the Edwards’ family health permit was temporarily disconnected “at the customer’s request,” a recording stated.

Accomack Building Official Mark Bowden does not know if the owners will make the estimated $100,000 in repairs and reopen the business. “I do know they had a contractor friend that went by there,” Bowden said, adding the contractor was the one who made the estimate. An engineer was also contacted. But Bowden said his calls to several landline and cell numbers belonging to the family have not been returned.

“Right now nobody is in the building so it’s not a public endangerment,” Bowden said. “The building is secured … I have not cut power to the building.” He explained there is food in the freezers and he did not want to make matters worse. Bowden also notified local fire departments of conditions in case a fire occurred.

The Edwards agree not to reopen until they had approval from the health department, according to a food establishment inspection report.

Jon Richardson, of the health department, said the agency “received an anonymous complaint about the condition of the restaurant” including “holes in the ceiling over where they fry chicken, over the food prep area and water leaking where people were preparing food … As a result of the building officials’ actions, we suspended their operating food permit.”

The family blamed the recent snow for compromising their roof, Richardson said.

On Feb. 14, Ronnie and Shirley Edwards were sent a letter from Bowden. It states, “the inspection revealed water running out of the ceiling causing the ceiling to sag across the entire kitchen area, the beam supporting the ceiling and roof have been compromised and has an approximate 6 to 8 sag in the beam, temporary support has been installed under the beam and doorways but do not extend to a point of bearing to support the structure. The floor is water soaked and deteriorated. The floor has major deflections in the kitchen and counter areas with some holes and soft spots in the floor.

This structure poses a safety hazard and there is a high probability of endangerment to the health and safety of the employees and public.”

In order to be reopened, Bowden said the structure must be evaluated by a state licensed engineer. “I am hopeful that the required repairs can be completed and the structure can be occupied.”

Code Enforcement Officer Bruce Herbert also sent a letter to the Edwards. He found “multiple fire and life safety issues. The fryers are no longer under the existing Type I hood. Their electrical connections are not made properly making them both a fire and electrical shock hazard. The fryers are on a combustible grease soaked surface. The hood is dripping grease. This is a very dangerous condition to both the staff and the public. The ceiling is collapsing and leaking water in many locations. There appears to be significant structural water damage but I am unable to determine the extent.

“The most immediate concerns are the unsafe electrical conditions associated with the fryers and the hood, as well as the enormous amounts of accumulated grease in the hood and cooking area and lack of a fire suppression system.”

“The restaurant should not operate until these hazards have been remedied,” Fire Inspector Peter Surran agreed. He noted the lack of filters in the hood “to prevent grease from building up. There was a moderate amount of grease on the hood and floor around the fryers and the tag showed that it had been more than six months since it had been cleaned.

The electric wires running to the hood system were jumbled and loosely secured behind the fryers. The ends of some of the wires were exposed with some covered with electrical tape. Because the roof is currently leaking, this kind of setup presents a serious electric hazard” that “must be abated.”