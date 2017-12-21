He’s Not Just Santa’s Favorite

By

By Linda Cicoira — In Accomack and Northampton counties, Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer, is tops.

A holiday survey taken by the Eastern Shore Post this week disclosed that about 75 percent of local folks choose him over every other reindeer.

“Rudolph, of course,” Jessica Bernard of Onley wrote in an email. “He went from being underestimated and teased to saving the day! He teaches all of us that we all have something to offer.”

“Rudolph, because he has a red nose,” said Tommy Dix, of Schooner Bay.

“I just love him,” said Nikki Davis, of Accomac. “Because, he’s Rudolph,” she added.

“Rudolph is my favorite because he was the underdog,” said Ellen Spence, of Chincoteague.

“He’s cool,” said Doug Hollingsworth, of Painter.

“Because he’s different and unique,” said Lana Anzualda, of Belle Haven.

Stefanie Jackson, of Pungoteague, a writer at the Post, agreed. “I know what it’s like to be the underdog; it’s the story of my life. I love to root for the little guy.”

But others at the newspaper had different ideas. Writer Linda Cicoira picked Clarice, Rudolph’s girlfriend, as her favorite reindeer. “She has a great singing voice,” Cicoira said.

Advertising Manager Troy Justis chose Blitzen, Rudolph’s dad. “He was a nice reindeer and he was the brother of Dasher, Comet and Cupid, too.”

Editor Connie Morrison prefers “Mitzi, because she’s Rudolph’s Mom and he was a precocious child.”

“Because he has such a shiny nose,” said Caretta Duncan, of Gargatha. “I’ve got all kinds of reindeer in my neighborhood.”

“I have no eye-deer why I am so fawnd of Rudolph,” wrote Angie H. Crutchley, the classifieds manager. “For real doe, he and Hermey always had the cheapest dental care, they were under-a-buck.”

“This might sound cliche, but my favorite reindeer is Rudolph,” said Coleby Burford, of Bloxom. “I just love how he has this unique quality that no one else has and because of this he is mocked but in the end, he shows everyone how that unique quality makes him useful.”

Donna Belote, of Onancock, said Donner was her favorite reindeer because his first name was so much like hers, while Paul Ewell, of Justisville, said he picked Donner because he “just likes the name. Sounds manly.”

Most of the survey participants picked sugar as their favorite Christmas cookies and the ones they will leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve. But as you can see from the recipes on Page 33, Mr. Claus will have lots more to enjoy. Sherry Mayes, of Modest Town, is planning to leave her famous Grinch Cookies and a Pepsi for the jolly man.

Morrison said she’ll have Mint in the Middle Cookies and a shot of Irish whiskey at her house. Justis said he’ll sit down and have gingerbread and milk with Santa when he arrives in Painter. Belote and her granddaughter will also put that on the table before they go to sleep on Christmas Eve.

Connie Burford, of Bloxom, leaves treats for Santa in the form of chocolate chip, sugar and peanut butter cookies “and carrots for the reindeer. Cannot for get Rudolph,” she said. And her favorite, Dasher. “He’s the real leader of the pack except when it’s foggy. Then, of course, Rudolph has to come out of the barn.”