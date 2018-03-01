High-Speed Chases Result in Multiple Offenses

By

By Stefanie Jackson — Two high-speed police chases that began in Northampton County late last week, little more than one day apart, resulted in more than a dozen criminal and traffic offenses filed against three people, damage to multiple vehicles including a Northampton sheriff’s deputy patrol vehicle, and transport of the deputy who was driving the patrol vehicle to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. No serious injuries were reported.

Friday, Feb. 23, around 2:40 p.m., Cheriton Police Chief Marc Marshall attempted to stop Patrick Nilo Gil, 45, of New York, N.Y., for reckless driving, at the north entrance of town near the 81-mile marker, Marshall said. Gil was driving 87 mph in a 55-mph zone.

Gil fled in the silver Mercedes SUV he was driving, and Marshall called the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Cape Charles and Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel police also assisted. Just before reaching the bridge-tunnel, Gil managed to avoid law enforcement by passing on the shoulder.

The high-speed chase continued onto the CBBT, but at 2:46 p.m., when police exited the first tunnel, at the Chesapeake Channel, Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty called off the pursuit for the safety of the public and law enforcement. Marshall said he was worried that someone would be injured or worse, “end up in the water.”

Virginia Beach Police Department took over, following Gil through Virginia Beach and onto Interstate 64. They laid down spike strips at the entrance to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

Gil’s vehicle ran over the spikes, which “took out his tires,” Marshall said, and Gil crashed inside the HRBT, damaging several other vehicles.

Gil was charged with the following offenses: five counts of reckless driving, general, one count of reckless driving by speed, aggressive driving, failing to signal, passing a vehicle on the right side of the highway, and driving without a license, Doughty reported.

The following day, Saturday, Feb. 24, at approximately 11:35 p.m., two Exmore Police Department units attempted to stop driver Brenda Flores, 21, of Passaic, N.J., for reckless driving. She failed to stop and continued south on Lankford Highway. Flores eventually stopped on the southbound, right lane of Lankford Highway, just south of Franktown Road.

Northampton County Sheriff’s Deputy Roger Pike arrived to assist at 11:40 p.m., as Exmore officers approached Flores’ vehicle. Another driver, Robert L. Giddens, 41, of Exmore, hit the rear driver’s side of Pike’s patrol vehicle as the deputy was getting out. Pike’s and Giddens’ vehicles sustained moderate to heavy damage, and Pike was transported to RSMH, where he was evaluated, treated, and released, Doughty said.

Giddens was charged with two counts of failing to yield right of way of a stationary emergency vehicle.

Flores was charged with reckless driving and felony eluding. She is being held at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail with bond denied.