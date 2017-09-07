Irma’s Fate is Fickle, So Make Plans Now

By

By Linda Cicoira — The track is uncertain, but authorities suggest residents in Accomack and Northampton counties begin storm preparation in case the Eastern Shore gets hit or otherwise affected by Hurricane Irma.

That includes assembling emergency kits and securing outdoor items like lawn furniture, grills, garbage cans, toys and garden tools that can fly in strong winds. Inside, turn the refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings. Store drinking water in clean jugs and bottles. Store valuables and personal papers in a waterproof container on the highest level of your home.

An emergency kit should include at least a gallon of bottled water per person per day for three days; canned or packaged food for three days; blankets/sleeping bags; a first aid kit; a non-electric can opener; toiletries; essential medicines; special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members; a battery-operated portable radio; flashlights; extra batteries; a corded telephone; cash and credit cards; pet supplies; and sturdy shoes.

Also consider filling your vehicle with gas in case you need to leave. Learn your evacuation routes and have a plan for where you can stay. If you aren’t in an evacuation area, get supplies in case you are flooded or there are blocked roads. Make a family emergency communication plan. If you have pets, you will need a hurricane plan for them as well.